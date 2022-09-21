With the Oregon State football team (3-0) set to open Pac-12 play against the No. 7 USC Trojans (3-0) at Reser Stadium, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Trojans...

- QB Caleb Williams went 25-of-37 for 284 yards and 2 TDs with 0 INTs in USC's 45-17 victory over Fresno State. He also scored 2 rushing TDs against the Bulldogs. His 2 rushing TDs are the most in a game by a Trojan QB since Sam Darnold scored twice on the ground on Sept. 29, 2017 at Washington State.

- Williams is now ranked 4th nationally in completion percentage (0.744), 7th in passing efficiency (190.5), and 10th in points responsible for per game (20.0). He also leads the Pac-12 Conference in each of those categories.

- USC has totaled 152 points in the first 3 games of the 2022 season. The last USC team to score more points through the first 3 games was the 2005 team which scored 178 points. It's the first time USC scored 40 or more points in any 3 consecutive games since doing it the final 2 games of the 2016 season and the first 2 of the 2017 season.

- USC has won each of its first 3 games by 10 or more points. The last time USC began a season with 3 wins each by 10 or more points was the 2007 season.

- WR Jordan Addison scored a TD on USC's first possession of the game, catching a 2-yard pass for his team-leading fifth TD reception this season. Addison finished with 6 catches for 69 yards. He leads USC through 3 games with 18 receptions and 295 yards.

- RB Travis Dye had 11 carries for 102 yards for his second consecutive 100-yard game. Dye had 105 yards rushing on Sept. 10 at Stanford. RB Austin Jones had 12 carries for 110 yards and a TD.

- The Trojans have registered over 500 yards of offense in each game this season. USC has scored a TD on its first three drives of all three games and has scored a TD on all 7 of its first quarter drives this season.

- TE Michael Epps intercepted a pass in the end zone to end the first half. He also caught a 10-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter.

- Defensively, USC held Fresno State to 17 points. It was Fresno State's lowest point total since losing 40-14 vs. Boise State on Nov. 6, 2021.

- DL Solomon Byrd had a massive impact on the game. After playing just 5 snaps in USC's season opener against Rice, he earned a starting position in week 3. Byrd collected 4 tackles (2.0 for loss with 1 sack), 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

- USC's 10 total takeaways on the season are the most its recorded through the first three games of a season since it had 12 in 2004.