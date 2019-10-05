News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-05 10:20:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day: Oregon State vs UCLA

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

It's Gameday! The Oregon State football team is back in action in the Rose Bowl tonight as the Beavers are set to face off against Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Who: Oregon State (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) vs UCLA (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12)

When: 6 p.m. PT

Where: Rose Bowl; Pasadena, CA

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (STREAM)

Live Stats: Click Here

How to listen: Click Here

Oregon State vs UCLA
Team Content Top Dam Board Discussions Recruiting Links

Quotes of the Week

Prediction Thread

OSU offers 2020 JC CB

Injury Report

2 Quarters

Three and Out

Staff Predictions

Barnes, if I recall...

Junior Walling update

Notes: Offense | Defense

WSU DC resigns

Silas Bolden commits
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}