It's Gameday! The Oregon State football team is back in action in the Rose Bowl tonight as the Beavers are set to face off against Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Who: Oregon State (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) vs UCLA (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12)

When: 6 p.m. PT

Where: Rose Bowl; Pasadena, CA

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (STREAM)

Live Stats: Click Here

How to listen: Click Here