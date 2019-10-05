Game Day: Oregon State vs UCLA
It's Gameday! The Oregon State football team is back in action in the Rose Bowl tonight as the Beavers are set to face off against Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins.
Who: Oregon State (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) vs UCLA (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12)
When: 6 p.m. PT
Where: Rose Bowl; Pasadena, CA
How to watch: Pac-12 Network (STREAM)
Live Stats: Click Here
How to listen: Click Here
