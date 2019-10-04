Oregon State offers 2020 JUCO DB Khyree Jackson
Oregon State is looking to add some talent to the secondary in the class of 2020, and have sent out a new offer to a seasoned cornerback from Fort Scott Community College.
Six-foot-three, 195-pound Khyree Jackson announced his offer via twitter on Thursday night.
Blessed to Receive an offer from Oregon State University🖤🧡 #GoBeavs @BeaverFootball @CoachAdamsOSU pic.twitter.com/revU767epO— KJ (@Real_Khyree) October 4, 2019
Oregon State is the third team to offer Jackson, following East Carolina and Pittsburgh.
In five games this season, Jackson has recorded 21 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 PBU for Fort Scott, who currently has a 3-2 record.
Oregon State coaches have proven that they will not only recruit hard, but will make it a point to bring in talent from both high school and junior college. Jackson's offer is yet another testament to that, and the Beavers currently have two JUCO commitments from Alex Lemon and Tavis Shippen.
With Jackson now on the board, there are now nine uncommitted 2020 cornerbacks with an Oregon State offer, three of which are from junior colleges.