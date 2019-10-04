Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) set to face the UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1), Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

With the Beavers likely facing a backup quarterback for the second-straight week, I like their chances to earn their first Pac-12 win of the season. I look for OSU's offense to finally put a full, four-quarter performance together en-route to a two-score victory.

Smith and the Beavers pointed to the little details and lapses in execution as the biggest factors in the loss to Stanford and if the team can get those minor details tightened up, they'll put themselves in a good position to be on the right side of the scoreboard.

After the Beavers have come oh-so-close to earning victories against the likes of Hawaii and Stanford, Jonathan Smith and Co. are going to get it done this weekend. With the equally-lowly Bruins offering one of the few realistic chances at earning a Pac-12 win this season, the Beavers absolutely have to capitalize and perform under pressure when it matters most.

Of all the games so far this season, this has to be the one I am the most uncertain about. Considering my track record doing these predictions, maybe that is a good thing.

I have picked Oregon State to win all four of their games thus far, and while they have had opportunities to be 4-0, that unfortunately is not the case. I truly do see many ways that Oregon State can win this game, but for the sake of superstition, it may be best that I choose UCLA.

Imagine this: You fail to surpass the 20 point mark against San Diego State, Oklahoma and Arizona, but you somehow manage to score 50 points in a single half on the way to 67 total against Washington State in a shootout win.

On the other hand, you have a team who has looked unstoppable for at least a half of each game they have played, but have failed to turn their efforts into wins through four games.

That has been the reality for the two teams facing off this week, making this contest as unpredictable as any we have seen this season.

Will Jake Luton and the Beaver offense put together a complete game and handle the Bruins at Rose Bowl stadium? Will Dorian Thompson-Robinson pass for 500 yards?

Either way, I think it will be a battle. I am going to go with UCLA.

Prediction: UCLA 35 Oregon State 31