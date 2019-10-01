Oregon State Beavers Football: Tuesday Notebook
With Oregon State's 31-28 loss to Stanford now in the rearview mirror, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on the team as they prepare for Saturday's matchup against UCLA. Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter was live in Corvallis on Tuesday for offensive interviews and gives you the latest on the Beavers (1-3) as they head into their first Pac-12 road game of the season against the Bruins (1-4).
Honing in on offensive consistency
If there's been one constant with the Oregon State offense through four games, it's that consistency is still alludes them. Outside of the Cal Poly game, the Beavers have managed to put together solid stretches against Oklahoma State, Hawaii, and Stanford, but have gone radio silent at other times.
Whether it was several costly three and outs against Oklahoma State that put the Beavers behind the eight-ball, putting up a zero in the second half against Hawaii, or going scoreless in the first half against Stanford, the Beavers have yet to put a full offensive game together.
Despite the Beavers not scoring in the first half against the Cardinal, head coach Jonathan Smith noted in his Monday press conference that the Beavers' second half of offense was as impressive as he's seen from the team during his tenure.
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren echoed Smith's comments, adding that there were some really good moments, but that finding consistency is still a work in progress.
"In the second half, we were really clicking," Lindgren said. "We were able to get the run game going and that opened up things up in the play-action pass. Jake was in rhythm, making good decisions, and the offense was really fun to call in the second half. The first half was frustrating, but penalties and busted protections really cost us a chance at points."
Isaiah Hodgins, who leads the Pac-12 in receiving yards (509), and is second in touchdowns (six) sees the potential that the Beavers' offense has when it's rolling, so seeing the tape of the first half was a tough pill to swallow.
"When we're rolling on offense, we're really good, so seeing the tape of the first half was very frustrating," Hodgins said. "We shot ourselves in the foot and there were just a ton of drive killers that led us to not being a situation to put up points. We've got to cancel that stuff out so we can put together a full game."
A look at the Bruins' defense
While defense isn't the first thing you think of when talking about UCLA, the Bruins boast an athletic and sound unit that definitely has the attention of the offensive staff.
"They're really sound on defense," Lindgren said. "They use a lot of varying defensive fronts, which creates a lot of challenges. They do a nice job of taking away the run game and are extremely physical. I have really kept my eye on their linebackers, particularly Kyrs Barnes (No. 14)... he's a really good player that makes a lot plays. It's going to be a challenge for our line and run game, but we should be able to take advantage of some one-on-one matchups on the outside."
Outside of allowing 63 points to Washington State, and 48 to Oklahoma, the Bruins have actually been very solid defensively this season. They allowed just 24 points to Cincinnati, 23 to San Diego State, and 20 to Arizona, lending credence to the notion that the Bruins might actually have more talent and consistent playmaking on the defensive side of the ball.
"They've put some good games together against some really good offenses," Blake Brandel added. "They've got a talented group up front, and a solid secondary, so it's going to be a great challenge for us."