With Oregon State's 31-28 loss to Stanford now in the rearview mirror, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on the team as they prepare for Saturday's matchup against UCLA. Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter was live in Corvallis on Tuesday for offensive interviews and gives you the latest on the Beavers (1-3) as they head into their first Pac-12 road game of the season against the Bruins (1-4).

If there's been one constant with the Oregon State offense through four games, it's that consistency is still alludes them. Outside of the Cal Poly game, the Beavers have managed to put together solid stretches against Oklahoma State, Hawaii, and Stanford, but have gone radio silent at other times.

Whether it was several costly three and outs against Oklahoma State that put the Beavers behind the eight-ball, putting up a zero in the second half against Hawaii, or going scoreless in the first half against Stanford, the Beavers have yet to put a full offensive game together.

Despite the Beavers not scoring in the first half against the Cardinal, head coach Jonathan Smith noted in his Monday press conference that the Beavers' second half of offense was as impressive as he's seen from the team during his tenure.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren echoed Smith's comments, adding that there were some really good moments, but that finding consistency is still a work in progress.

"In the second half, we were really clicking," Lindgren said. "We were able to get the run game going and that opened up things up in the play-action pass. Jake was in rhythm, making good decisions, and the offense was really fun to call in the second half. The first half was frustrating, but penalties and busted protections really cost us a chance at points."

Isaiah Hodgins, who leads the Pac-12 in receiving yards (509), and is second in touchdowns (six) sees the potential that the Beavers' offense has when it's rolling, so seeing the tape of the first half was a tough pill to swallow.

"When we're rolling on offense, we're really good, so seeing the tape of the first half was very frustrating," Hodgins said. "We shot ourselves in the foot and there were just a ton of drive killers that led us to not being a situation to put up points. We've got to cancel that stuff out so we can put together a full game."