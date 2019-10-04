It's another edition of the Three & Out as Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their take on news relevant to Oregon State sports and recruiting.

This week, Slaughter and Halus preview the Beavers' matchup in the Rose Bowl, peek at some of the graphics being sent to the 2020 and 2021 class, and look at who the Oregon State 2020 commits will be facing off against on Friday night.