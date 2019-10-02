In advance of Oregon State's Pac-12 road opener against UCLA, BeaversEdge.com recaps the most important pieces of information from defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar .

- While Tibesar has never coached against Chip Kelly at the college level, the Beavers' defensive coordinator is plenty familiar with the Bruins' head coach as their paths crossed back in 2013. Kelly's first season as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles also happened to Tibesar's first and only season in the NFL, as linebackers coach of the Chicago Bears. Tibesar noted that Kelly has tweaked what he's done over the years, but has a ton of respect for his offensive innovation.

- Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar has only coached one game in the Rose Bowl, but it was a win back in 1999 when he was a graduate assistant at Cal. Tibesar noted that being able to return and coach another game in one of college football's cathedrals is a great experience.

Tim Tibesar on what area of defensive improvement stands out

"Compared to last year, I'm pleased with where we're at in our run defense. Since the Oklahoma State game, we've played three games with really good run defense. We've got to continually work to get better, but I like our progress."

Tibesar on having to prepare for two UCLA QB's

"We prepare for an offense, not just one guy, and it didn't seem like the gameplan changed a whole lot when (Dorian Thompson-Robinson) left and (Austin) Burton came in. Either guy is capable of running Chip Kelly's offense, so it'll be a great challenge for us."

Tibesar on trying to keep UCLA contained offensively

"We've got to make plays... that's ultimately what it comes down to. When you get guys in positions to make plays, you've gotta make them. Arizona was able to make a lot of plays, stop them on third down, and get them off the field."