{{ timeAgo('2022-09-17 13:05:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day: Oregon State vs Montana State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

GAME DAY is here! Following a 2-0 start to the 2022 campaign, the Oregon State football team is set to head north to Portland for its final nonconference matchup against the Montana State Bobcats...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the matchup!

Who: Montana State (2-0, 0-0 MW) vs Oregon State (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Providence Park - Portland, Ore.

How to watch: Pac-12 Networks

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Oregon State Quick Hits

- Oregon State is 2-0 for the first time since the 2014 season when the Beavers opened that season 3-0.

- The Beavers' 35-32 win over Fresno State Saturday marked OSU's first non-conference road victory since a 38-30 win over Hawai'i in 2014.

- The "walkoff" win by Oregon State Saturday marked the Beavers' first since Justin Kahut's 24-yard field goal to defeat Arizona, 19-17, on Nov. 22, 2008.

- Saturday's game versus Montana State marks OSU's first in Portland since taking on UCLA at Civic Stadium (now Providence Park) in 1986.

- Oregon State ranks fourth nationally with 17.62 yards per pass completion. Quarterback Chance Nolan ranks third individually with 16.79 yards per completion.

- The Beavers are a perfect 7-for-7 in the red zone this season.

- Oregon State's defense has forced seven 3-and-out possessions in two games this season. The 2021 Beaver defense didn't force its seventh until the fifth game of the year, versus Washington.

Oregon State vs Montana State
TEAM CONTENT DAM BOARD DISCUSSIONS RECRUITING + MORE

Staff Predictions

Board Predictions

Visitor List

Injury Report

Odds To Be Next Nebraska HC

How Oregon State Commits Fared This Past Weekend

A Closer Look At MSU

Beavers Receive 42 Votes In AP Poll

Jonathan Smith Press Conference

EDGE POD: Talkin' Fresno Win & Previewing MSU

Some Questions...

Snap Counts vs Fresno State

WATCH: Defense Recaps Fresno & Previews MSU

No Musgrave or Lowe vs MSU

Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap

WATCH: Offense Recaps Fresno & Previews MSU

Dropped Passes

Grades & Top Performers vs Fresno

{{ article.author_name }}