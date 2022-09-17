Game Day: Oregon State vs Montana State
GAME DAY is here! Following a 2-0 start to the 2022 campaign, the Oregon State football team is set to head north to Portland for its final nonconference matchup against the Montana State Bobcats...
Who: Montana State (2-0, 0-0 MW) vs Oregon State (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12)
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Providence Park - Portland, Ore.
How to watch: Pac-12 Networks
How to listen: CLICK HERE
LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Oregon State is 2-0 for the first time since the 2014 season when the Beavers opened that season 3-0.
- The Beavers' 35-32 win over Fresno State Saturday marked OSU's first non-conference road victory since a 38-30 win over Hawai'i in 2014.
- The "walkoff" win by Oregon State Saturday marked the Beavers' first since Justin Kahut's 24-yard field goal to defeat Arizona, 19-17, on Nov. 22, 2008.
- Saturday's game versus Montana State marks OSU's first in Portland since taking on UCLA at Civic Stadium (now Providence Park) in 1986.
- Oregon State ranks fourth nationally with 17.62 yards per pass completion. Quarterback Chance Nolan ranks third individually with 16.79 yards per completion.
- The Beavers are a perfect 7-for-7 in the red zone this season.
- Oregon State's defense has forced seven 3-and-out possessions in two games this season. The 2021 Beaver defense didn't force its seventh until the fifth game of the year, versus Washington.
