GAME DAY is here! Following a 2-0 start to the 2022 campaign, the Oregon State football team is set to head north to Portland for its final nonconference matchup against the Montana State Bobcats...

- Oregon State is 2-0 for the first time since the 2014 season when the Beavers opened that season 3-0.

- The Beavers' 35-32 win over Fresno State Saturday marked OSU's first non-conference road victory since a 38-30 win over Hawai'i in 2014.

- The "walkoff" win by Oregon State Saturday marked the Beavers' first since Justin Kahut's 24-yard field goal to defeat Arizona, 19-17, on Nov. 22, 2008.

- Saturday's game versus Montana State marks OSU's first in Portland since taking on UCLA at Civic Stadium (now Providence Park) in 1986.

- Oregon State ranks fourth nationally with 17.62 yards per pass completion. Quarterback Chance Nolan ranks third individually with 16.79 yards per completion.

- The Beavers are a perfect 7-for-7 in the red zone this season.

- Oregon State's defense has forced seven 3-and-out possessions in two games this season. The 2021 Beaver defense didn't force its seventh until the fifth game of the year, versus Washington.