Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad -> Luton currently finds himself in New Orleans as he was recently signed to their practice squad... Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad -> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks' practice squad...

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad -> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 20-20 tie with Indianapolis, Cooks hauled in seven of his 12 targets for 82 yards. He averaged 11.7 yards per reception and had a long reception of 42 yards... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad -> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad. Victor Bolden (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Practice Squad -> Bolden currently finds himself on Arizona's practice squad...

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd/3rd String -> In Phill's week one win over the Lions, Togiai saw nine snaps and failed to haul in his lone target from quarterback Jalen Hurts... Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Reserve/Injury -> Quitoriano didn't see action in Houston's week one tie as he currently finds himself on the reserve/injured list...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> After missing the majority of last season due to injury, Seumalo returned to action in Philly's win over Detroit. He started at right guard and played 75 snaps... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String -> In Minnesota's 23-7 win over Green Bay, Brandel saw one snap at right tackle... Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - First/Second String -> In Arizona's 44-21 loss to Kansas City, Harlow started at left guard and saw 65 snaps...

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Las Vegas Raiders- Practice Squad -> Peko currently finds himself on the Raiders' practice squad...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers -> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list and didn't see action in the win over the Bengals...

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - -> In Houston's 20-20 tie with Indianapolis, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and finished with five tackles and two pass deflections... Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String -> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday night... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 31-10 win over the LA Rams, Poyer finished with two tackles and one interception... Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String -> Dunn didn't see action in Seattle's 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night football...

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String -> In Carolina's 26-24 loss to Cleveland on Sunday, Hekker punted five times for a total of 250 yards, averaging 50 yards per punt. He had a long punt of 61 yards on the afternoon...