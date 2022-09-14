With the Oregon State football team (2-0) set to face FCS Montana State (2-0) on Saturday afternoon in Portland, BeaversEdge.com takes a closer look at the Bobcats...

- Montana State is second in the Big Sky in scoring per game (51.5)

- MSU is third in the Big Sky in points allowed per contest (15.0)

- MSU is second in the Big Sky in rushing yards per game (317.0) - they also lead the conference in total rushing touchdowns with seven

- MSU allows 142.5 yards per game on the ground, good for 5th-best in the Big Sky

- MSU averages 247 passing yards per contest, which is fourth-best in the conference

- MSU allows 139 passing yards per contest, good for second-best in the Big Sky