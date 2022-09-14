Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Montana State
With the Oregon State football team (2-0) set to face FCS Montana State (2-0) on Saturday afternoon in Portland, BeaversEdge.com takes a closer look at the Bobcats...
Stats To Watch
- Montana State is second in the Big Sky in scoring per game (51.5)
- MSU is third in the Big Sky in points allowed per contest (15.0)
- MSU is second in the Big Sky in rushing yards per game (317.0) - they also lead the conference in total rushing touchdowns with seven
- MSU allows 142.5 yards per game on the ground, good for 5th-best in the Big Sky
- MSU averages 247 passing yards per contest, which is fourth-best in the conference
- MSU allows 139 passing yards per contest, good for second-best in the Big Sky
Star Power
QB Tommy Mellott
-> The starting quarterback for the Bobcats, Mellott has already tallied 447 passing yards and four touchdowns against no interceptions. He's completed 66% of his throws and added 91 rushing yards and a score.
QB Sean Chambers
-> While Mellott is the primary option at quarterback for the Bobcats, Chambers has been very active in the first two weeks. While he's only attempted nine throws on the season, he's the team's second-leading rusher with 154 yards and four touchdowns.
RB Lane Sumner
-> The leading rusher for MSU, Sumner ran for 176 yards on 24 carries in the win over McNeese in week one. When MSU isn't running with the QB's, Sumner is the top option in the backfield.
DT Sebastian Valdez
-> Valdez is off to a great start to the season as he's tallied 4.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in MSU's first two wins. He's also tallied seven tackles, one pass break up, two forced fumbles, and recovered one.
DE Kenneth Eiden IV
-> Eiden is the Bobcats' third-leading tackler with eight on the season, he's also tallied two tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass break up.
LB Callahan O'Reilly
-> O'Reilly leads MSU with two interceptions on the season, both coming in the season-opening win over McNeese.
Did You Know?
This will be the first-ever meeting between Oregon State and Montana State as the two schools have never played. Additionally, this will be Oregon State's first game at Providence Park since 1986 (then Civic Stadium) when the Beavers faced UCLA...
FCS Rankings
Montana State Schedule
Montana State Press Conference - HC Brent Vigen
