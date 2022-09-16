BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK

PREDICTION: Oregon State 45, Montana State 20 After two moderately tough opponents to open the season in Boise State and Fresno State, Oregon State definitely faces a step down in competition this weekend as they face Montana State. While MSU is one of the premier teams in FCS and deserves a fair amount of respect, this is a game that Oregon State should win, and win big. Having to face BSU & FSU in the last two weeks certainly gives the Beavers a leg up as they've already been tested and have a good idea of what's working for the squad. Offensively, look for Oregon State to establish a strong ground attack and control the line of scrimmage while also taking some deep shots with Chance Nolan and the receiving corps. Without leading pass-catcher Luke Musgrave in this contest, it'll be interesting to see who Nolan's top receiving target is and who receives additional targets. Defensively, the Bobcats will certainly be looking to draw up some unique plays as they're down to their 5th string running back. Additionally, there are a pair of dual-threat quarterbacks that Trent Bray's defense will have to account for, but overall, OSU's defense should be in great shape to force some turnovers and limit explosive plays. All in all, I expect this to be a lopsided game in OSU's favor. Providence Park is a really unique venue for this contest and given how loud it gets for Timbers games, I'd expect it'll be reasonably loud as the Beavers have sold out the contest. I like the Beavers to win this one comfortably and enter conference play against the USC Trojans 3-0 for the first time since 2014... Brenden's season record (2-0) - Brenden Slaughter

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY'S PICK

PREDICTION: Oregon State 48, Montana State 17 So I was wrong last week but that's okay, I have a good feeling I'll bounce back this week. Give me Oregon State to win this and I expect them to do it rather easily as well. This should be a game where if the Beavers are as good as we think they are, the starters should be out of the game by midway through the third quarter, giving the second and third teamers some quality playing time and developmental time. It will also help make sure no starters or key players get too banged up prior to next week's matchup against USC. As long as the Beavers play their game and play smart football, this one shouldn't be all too close for too long. Dylan's season record (1-1) - Dylan Callaghan-Croley

T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK

PREDICTION: Oregon State 42, Montana State 21 I think Oregon State will win Saturday's game at Providence Park pretty easily. Sans Luke Musgrave, the Beavers go into the game pretty healthy, and unlike Montana State, have a full stable of running backs. I would be more curious to see how effective Chance Nolan is without Musgrave, but this would be the one game where I don't worry about it too much. Montana State is ranked as the fourth-best team in FCS, and yet is still a two-touchdown underdog in this game. Be on the lookout for some key guys on the two-deep to get some more playing time if this game gets out of hand late. The team with the better athletes and better line play across the board will win, T.J.'s season record (2-0) - T.J. Mathewson