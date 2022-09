PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State on Saturday will take on Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. For the entirety of college football history up until this year, Oregon State would not have been able to host recruits at a neutral site game. However, a rule change this offseason now allows college football programs to do just that.

MORE: EDGE POD: Talkin' Fresno Win & Previewing MSU | OSU Defense Talks Fresno Win, Previews MSU | A Closer Look At Montana State | WATCH: OSU Offense Talks Fresno Win, Previews MSU | Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 Recap | How OSU Commits Fared This Past Weekend