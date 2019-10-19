Game Day: Oregon State vs Cal
It's Gameday from the Bay! The Oregon State football team has traveled south to the likes of Strawberry Canyon for a mid-morning matchup with Justin Wilcox and the Cal Bears. BeaversEdge.com has you covered with complete pre and in-game coverage.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Who: Oregon State (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) vs California (4-2, 1-2)
When: 11:30 a.m. PT
Where: Memorial Stadium; Berkeley, California
How to watch: Pac-12 Network (STREAM)
Live Stats: Click Here
How to listen: Click Here
***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***
Oregon State vs California
|Team Content
|Top Dam Board Discussions
|Recruiting Links