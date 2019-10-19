News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-19 08:12:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day: Oregon State vs Cal

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

It's Gameday from the Bay! The Oregon State football team has traveled south to the likes of Strawberry Canyon for a mid-morning matchup with Justin Wilcox and the Cal Bears. BeaversEdge.com has you covered with complete pre and in-game coverage.

Who: Oregon State (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) vs California (4-2, 1-2)

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

Where: Memorial Stadium; Berkeley, California

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (STREAM)

Live Stats: Click Here

How to listen: Click Here

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Oregon State vs California 
Injury Report

Prediction Thread: OSU v Cal

Three & Out

Staff Predictions

BIG West side of Reser news

Breaking down Hardage's commitment

Quick Hits and Quotes from Jonathan Smith

Can Hodgins win the Belitnikoff?

JUCO CB Ron Hardage commits

5 questions with Cal expert

Interesting tweet from 2021 WR

DE LeShaun Bell updates recruitment

Owning the Utah performance...

Scout Team players of the week

Tracking the 2020 commits

