It's Gameday from the Bay! The Oregon State football team has traveled south to the likes of Strawberry Canyon for a mid-morning matchup with Justin Wilcox and the Cal Bears. BeaversEdge.com has you covered with complete pre and in-game coverage.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Who: Oregon State (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) vs California (4-2, 1-2)

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

Where: Memorial Stadium; Berkeley, California

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (STREAM)

Live Stats: Click Here

How to listen: Click Here

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***