Calabasas, California defensive end LeShaun Bell has been seeing his recruitment pick up throughout his senior season. The six-foot-three, 250-pound playmaker is gaining interest from multiple Pac-12 schools, and is said to be hearing from a couple ACC and SEC schools as well.

Oregon State has been recruiting Bell hard, and the relationship between he and the coaching staff continues to grow everyday. With the early signing period right around the corner, BeaversEdge reached out to Bell to get the latest on his recruitment, signing plans and more.

