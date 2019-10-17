5 questions with Cal expert
To learn more about Oregon State's opponent this weekend, BeaversEdge.com chatted with GoldenBearsReport publisher Trace Travers, who covers the Cal Bears.
1. When California hired Beau Baldwin, they likely imagined a much-more high-powered offense than we’ve seen thus far. What’s been the reason as to why we haven’t seen Baldwin replicate the type of offensive production he had at EWU at Cal?
Trace Travers: "This is a good question, and there’s a myriad of factors. Execution is one of them. So much of what Cal runs is what everybody else runs (inside and outside-zone, stretch runs, mesh concepts, four verts, deep cross, RPO game, etc.) that I wouldn’t blame it on the scheme. There have been injuries over three years, with offensive line ones being the biggest issue this year, as well as Chase Garbers going down right after his best game in a Cal uniform.
There have been some play calls that haven’t worked, and I don’t think it’s unfair to say that that’s on Baldwin. That said, he’s had success before for a reason, and Cal does play slower than his EWU teams based on the head coach, as Justin Wilcox seems to prefer a more ‘grinding’ offense."
2. With QB Chase Garbers out indefinitely, what’s the expectation for Devon Modster? How does his skill set differ from that of Garbers and what wrinkles might BB work into the offensive gameplan now that the Bears have had several weeks to prepare for him at QB?
TT: "The expectation for Modster is to be better than the week before, plain and simple. Modster torched Cal in relief of Josh Rosen at UCLA, and that’s the kind of player Cal wants him to be. He and Garbers are similar mobility-wise, but Modster may have the better arm. The downfield passing game is an area I’d see Baldwin and company testing more this week, along with some RPO concepts."
