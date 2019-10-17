Trace Travers: "This is a good question, and there’s a myriad of factors. Execution is one of them. So much of what Cal runs is what everybody else runs (inside and outside-zone, stretch runs, mesh concepts, four verts, deep cross, RPO game, etc.) that I wouldn’t blame it on the scheme. There have been injuries over three years, with offensive line ones being the biggest issue this year, as well as Chase Garbers going down right after his best game in a Cal uniform.

There have been some play calls that haven’t worked, and I don’t think it’s unfair to say that that’s on Baldwin. That said, he’s had success before for a reason, and Cal does play slower than his EWU teams based on the head coach, as Justin Wilcox seems to prefer a more ‘grinding’ offense."