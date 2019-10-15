PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following Oregon State's 52-7 loss to Utah where the OSU offense only mustered 217 total yards and looked inefficient at best, it was anyone's guess how the team would respond moving forward.

Simply put, the Beavers went from feeling like everything was going right, to having questions across the board in just a weeks' time. Yet, all signs are pointing to the fact that the Beavers' psyche is still doing well despite the loss.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren noted that there was a high level of disappointment when the team returned to film study on Sunday, but that players were excited and anxious to address the issues in practice.

"Around the facility, everyone was down when we came back on Sunday," Lindgren said. "The players and coaches were frustrated about how it went and were excited to get back on the field this week trying to get a win on Saturday."

After Oregon State rolled up 48 points and looked like one of the best offenses in the Pac-12 in a win over lowly UCLA, Utah's NFL-loaded defense sent the OSU offense crashing back to earth. Despite the ugly performance, Lindgren and the offensive staff have been preaching that the Beavers can't just bury the game and move on.

"You have to go back and own that performance. We talked about that as a team... players, coaches, all of us have to learn from the mistakes we made. Give Utah a lot of credit, but they exposed us in a lot of ways. It was a good, but tough lesson for us to learn."

While the loss to Utah certainly silenced a lot of the up and coming noise generated around Valley Football Center following the UCLA win, Lindgren echoed similar comments to that of head coach Jonathan Smith, noting that the Beavers aren't making massive mistakes, just little ones that have a tendency to compound.

"The film is never as good or as bad as you think. We were really close on a lot of things with just one guy or two not executing. When you're playing a defense as talented as Utah's, you have to have all 11 guys on the same page. There were just times, particularly in the first half, where a penalty, missed assignment, or a lack of execution cost us a chance at keeping drives alive, and ultimately, it costed us."