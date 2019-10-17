With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media in advance of the Beavers' upcoming road matchup with Cal, BeaversEdge.com recaps the most important pieces of information with an edition of quick hits and quotes.

- While Oregon State is coming off a blowout loss to Utah, head coach Jonathan Smith isn't worried about how the Beavers will respond. Each week he and his staff have preached the same message of consistency when it comes to watching the film and correcting the mistakes. While the Utes managed to expose a lot of weaknesses and flaws in Oregon State's scheme, Smith was pleased with the way the team has rebounded in practice with a desire to correct the issues. While a blowout loss can often lead to blame, discontent, and finger-pointing, the Beavers remain committed and steadfast to improving after each game, despite the result.

- As far as injuries go, the only player that Smith would rule out for Saturday is center Nathan Eldridge. Eldridge hasn't played since the Hawaii game with a high ankle sprain. The Beavers are keeping running back Jermar Jefferson's status close to the vest as its yet to be seen whether or not he'll play against the Bears.

- The reoccurring theme that's been proclaimed by the players and coaches this week has been 'owning the Utah film' and that continued into Thursday's practice session as Smith noted that he's been pleased with the players' response to that mantra. There's not a lot to be said after a performance like the Beavers had against Utah, so rather than dwell on it, they've chosen to embrace it as motivation.