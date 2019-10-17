Quick Hits and Quotes from Jonathan Smith
With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media in advance of the Beavers' upcoming road matchup with Cal, BeaversEdge.com recaps the most important pieces of information with an edition of quick hits and quotes.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!.
RELATED: 5 questions with Cal Expert | 2020 DE LeShaun Bell updates recruitment
Quick Hits
- While Oregon State is coming off a blowout loss to Utah, head coach Jonathan Smith isn't worried about how the Beavers will respond. Each week he and his staff have preached the same message of consistency when it comes to watching the film and correcting the mistakes. While the Utes managed to expose a lot of weaknesses and flaws in Oregon State's scheme, Smith was pleased with the way the team has rebounded in practice with a desire to correct the issues. While a blowout loss can often lead to blame, discontent, and finger-pointing, the Beavers remain committed and steadfast to improving after each game, despite the result.
- As far as injuries go, the only player that Smith would rule out for Saturday is center Nathan Eldridge. Eldridge hasn't played since the Hawaii game with a high ankle sprain. The Beavers are keeping running back Jermar Jefferson's status close to the vest as its yet to be seen whether or not he'll play against the Bears.
- The reoccurring theme that's been proclaimed by the players and coaches this week has been 'owning the Utah film' and that continued into Thursday's practice session as Smith noted that he's been pleased with the players' response to that mantra. There's not a lot to be said after a performance like the Beavers had against Utah, so rather than dwell on it, they've chosen to embrace it as motivation.
Quotes
Jonathan Smith on Cal QB Devon Modster
"I thought he played well against Oregon... he got that team into the fourth quarter with a lead and you can see he's just building on his experience. He's continually getting better and he presents challenges with regards to his mobility so we're expecting a good challenge on Saturday."
Smith on the Cal offense
"We're planning on getting their best shot... They've got some good receivers who can make some plays and a running back who can take the ball and go. We're definitely going to get their best effort coming off a bye."
Smith on if the Utah loss stuck with the players
"Heck ya... Anytime you go into this game you want to play well and win, and we did not. And so, it means a ton to these guys to come out ready to go this week. It was disappointing and frustrating, but what are you going to do? You have to move forward and learn from it and that's what these guys do."