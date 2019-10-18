Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) looking to get back on track against the Cal Bears (4-2, 1-2) in Berkeley on Saturday, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

If there's one thing we can count on each week in the Pac-12 conference, it's that anything can happen. As evidenced by UCLA's romp over Stanford on Thursday night, each week is unpredictable and you never quite know how these matchups are going to turn out.

That's the feeling I've got as the Beavers head to Berkeley.

Unsure.

Could the Beavers bounce back and have an impressive response following a 52-7 beatdown by Utah a week ago? Sure. Could the Beavers show marginal improvement and lose a winnable game? Absolutely. Could we see a neck and neck game where turnovers decide the winner? You bet.

There are a lot of possibilities for this game, but the one that I've settled on is that the Bears are going to win a somewhat close game. While the Bears boast an impressive defense, it's not quite Utah level and I think the Beavers will find some success moving the ball. However, Cal has had a bye week to prepare, and having an extra week to dissect the subpar OSU defense is going to be just too much of an advantage for a solid Cal squad.

Prediction: Cal 31, Oregon State 17