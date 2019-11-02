News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 12:33:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Game Day: Oregon State vs Arizona

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

It's Gameday from Tuscon! After being idle last week, the Oregon State football team is back in action this afternoon, traveling to the desert for a matchup with the Arizona Wildcats. Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we have you covered with complete pre, in-game, and postgame coverage.

Who: Oregon State (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) vs Arizona (4-4, 2-3)

When: 1:30 p.m. PT

Where: Arizona Stadium; Tuscon, AZ

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (STREAM)

Live Stats: Click Here

How to listen: Click Here

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Oregon State vs Arizona
Insider Injury Report

NCAA rules that players can profit from name, image, likeness

Three & Out

Q&A with GOAZCATS.com

2019 recruiting class...

2020 CB Khyree Jackson seeking OSU visit

Staff Predictions

Hardage III

Commit Analysis: 2020 CB Alton Julian

Quick Hits from Tibesar

2020 CB Alton Julian joins OSU...

OSU makes top-six for JUCO DE Latrell Bankston

3 takeaways from Lindgren

Kat Tudor update (redshirt denied)

Alton Julian commits to Oregon State
