Game Day: Oregon State vs Arizona
It's Gameday from Tuscon! After being idle last week, the Oregon State football team is back in action this afternoon, traveling to the desert for a matchup with the Arizona Wildcats. Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we have you covered with complete pre, in-game, and postgame coverage.
Who: Oregon State (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) vs Arizona (4-4, 2-3)
When: 1:30 p.m. PT
Where: Arizona Stadium; Tuscon, AZ
How to watch: Pac-12 Network (STREAM)
Live Stats: Click Here
How to listen: Click Here
