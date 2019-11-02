It's Gameday from Tuscon! After being idle last week, the Oregon State football team is back in action this afternoon, traveling to the desert for a matchup with the Arizona Wildcats. Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we have you covered with complete pre, in-game, and postgame coverage.

Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

Who: Oregon State (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) vs Arizona (4-4, 2-3)

When: 1:30 p.m. PT

Where: Arizona Stadium; Tuscon, AZ

How to watch: Pac-12 Network (STREAM)

Live Stats: Click Here

How to listen: Click Here

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***