1: There's plenty of room for improvement: While offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren was obviously pleased that the Beavers were able to come out on top against California, there were several areas he highlighted that require more improvement as the Beavers continue their upward climb. Sacks and penalties are two areas that Lindgren was displeased with offensively against the Bears, and an area he'd like to see improve moving forward. Last week, the Beavers allowed Luton to go down five times while also committing seven penalties for 41 yards, lending credence to the notion that the little details still need to be honed in on. The Beavers' OC further added that putting yourself behind the sticks by your own hand is a recipe for disaster in the Pac-12 and that the Beavers have really been their own worst enemy at times. However, Lindgren added that being able to show the players the mistakes on tape has been key as they've been very receptive to wanting to fix the correctable mistakes.

2: OSU staying sharp and focused: With the Beavers entering the final half of the 2019 season, Lindgren stated that keeping practice intensity and focus high has been amongst the teams' highest priorities. With sessions getting a little shorter as the year goes on, Lindgren added that there's oftentimes a tendency to not be quite as focused and engaged as say the beginning of the season, but that thanks to a strong message of staying locked in, it's not a concern for this group.

"We've really been on our guys about staying steadfast in their improvement," Lindgren said. "It's our goal to keep getting better so we can be playing our best football at the end of the season."

3: The Beavers are sticking with Luton: With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, one of the better questions that were posed to Lindgren on Tuesday was whether or not the team was going to try and work backup quarterback Tristan Gebbia into the upcoming contests. While Lindgren noted that he would love to be able to get Gebbia some run, he's not a big fan of going to the backup just for the sake of reps when it means that Jake Luton will be thrown out of rhythm.

"I'd love to have both guys in there, but we named Jake the guy, and he's done some good things for us," Lindgren said. "It's really important for that guy to be able to draw the confidence from not looking over his shoulder. But, we have a ton of confidence in what our future holds with Tristan."