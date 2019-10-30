Oregon State makes top-six for 2020 JUCO DT Latrell Bankston
If there's a recruit in the 2020 class that is squarely in the sights of all Oregon State football fans' minds this season, it's Hutchinson C.C. DT Latrell Bankson. With the Beavers needing more depth and talent on the defensive line moving forward, Bankston has become one of the top priorities for the OSU coaching staff.
On Wednesday, Bankston moved one step closer to his commitment, releasing his top-six schools. While his recruitment still remains open, Bankston is focusing on Oregon State, Iowa State, Boise State, Houston, SMU, and Kansas State.
BLESSED IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT!!! ( recruitment still open) 🙏🤍 #BleedBlue #cyclonenation #GOBEAVES #GoCoogs #Emaw #Kstatefb #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/ZdZSYFnVTr— Latrell Bankston ✝︎➄➅ (@_Latrellbank) October 30, 2019
At 6-foot-1, 295 pounds, Bankston processes both the strength and size needed to win one-on-one battles upfront while also having the quickness and agility to make plays in space.
While Oregon State's quest to secure Bankston no doubt became more difficult after the JUCO DT was on hand for Kansas State's upset of Oklahoma, the Beavers still have themselves in good shape thanks to the long-term relationships he's built in Corvallis.