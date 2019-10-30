Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

If there's a recruit in the 2020 class that is squarely in the sights of all Oregon State football fans' minds this season, it's Hutchinson C.C. DT Latrell Bankson. With the Beavers needing more depth and talent on the defensive line moving forward, Bankston has become one of the top priorities for the OSU coaching staff.

On Wednesday, Bankston moved one step closer to his commitment, releasing his top-six schools. While his recruitment still remains open, Bankston is focusing on Oregon State, Iowa State, Boise State, Houston, SMU, and Kansas State.