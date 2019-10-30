With Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar meeting the media in advance of Saturday's road contest against the Arizona Wildcats (4-4, 2-3 Pac-12), BeaversEdge.com recaps the most important pieces of information with another edition of quick hits and quotes. Between figuring out Arizona's two-headed quarterback attack and trying to slow down dynamic running back JJ Taylor, the Beavers' DC knows they'll have their work cut out for them in Tuscon. Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE. RELATED: RECRUITING NUGGETS 10/30 | 3 takeaways from OC Brian Lindgren

Quick Hits

- After Arizona running back JJ Taylor had career-high 284 yards and two touchdowns against Oregon State in Corvallis a season ago, defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar expects the Wildcats to look to do the same this season. Between the run-pass options (RPO's), quarterback Khalil Tate's running ability, and Taylor's steady production, OSU is expecting a balanced attack that is anchored in a solid ground attack. However, given that the Beavers have shown wholesale improvement in that area from a year ago, it might be tough-sledding more the Wildcats between the tackles. Arizona has been a bit of a mixed bag offensively this season, being very efficient and precise at times, while also looking out of sorts and lost at others... If the Beavers can manage to slow down Arizona's rushing attack and make the Wildcats somewhat one-dimensional, they'll be in good shape in Tuscon. - In terms of confidence continuing to build after the Cal win, Tibesar added that he's hopeful that after the defense came up with a game-clinching turnover, they'll continue to make them in the coming games. He noted that turnovers can be contagious and that hopefully now that the players have seen that they can execute in the clutch moments that it'll soon become second-nature. - The biggest key for Oregon State defensively against Tate per Tibesar will be locking him down before he's able to get loose. He noted that it looked like '(Tate) was shot out of a cannon against USC' and that it would be key to get hats to him before he's able to get loose. With the Beavers boasting a much-improved front seven this season, this will be an opportunity for the defense to further showcase growth.

