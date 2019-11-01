Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) looking to make it two in a row against the Arizona Wildcats (4-4, 2-3) on Saturday, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

It's going to be back-to-back wins for the Oregon State football team...

While there may be some skepticism about how the Beavers will fare coming off a bye week, I believe the Cal performance and momentum is going to continue against the likes of Kevin Sumlin and Co.

Simply put, the Beavers are a more cohesive and sound football team and coming off a bye, I'll give them the advantage. OSU plays better on the road as opposed to at home for some reason and I expect that to continue in the desert. Arizona's defense hasn't been good this season and I expect OC Brian Lindgren and the OSU offense to pick them apart en-route to a 40-plus point performance. Sure, the Wildcats will be able to hang with the Beavers at times thanks to their high-powered offense, but OSU's defense is stronger and that'll be the ultimate difference.

Look for the Beavers and Wildcats to be close early before OSU is able to make adjustments and pull away for the victory...

Prediction: Oregon State 41, Arizona 28

