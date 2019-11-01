Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Arizona
Every Friday during game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup. With the Beavers (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) looking to make it two in a row against the Arizona Wildcats (4-4, 2-3) on Saturday, Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
It's going to be back-to-back wins for the Oregon State football team...
While there may be some skepticism about how the Beavers will fare coming off a bye week, I believe the Cal performance and momentum is going to continue against the likes of Kevin Sumlin and Co.
Simply put, the Beavers are a more cohesive and sound football team and coming off a bye, I'll give them the advantage. OSU plays better on the road as opposed to at home for some reason and I expect that to continue in the desert. Arizona's defense hasn't been good this season and I expect OC Brian Lindgren and the OSU offense to pick them apart en-route to a 40-plus point performance. Sure, the Wildcats will be able to hang with the Beavers at times thanks to their high-powered offense, but OSU's defense is stronger and that'll be the ultimate difference.
Look for the Beavers and Wildcats to be close early before OSU is able to make adjustments and pull away for the victory...
Prediction: Oregon State 41, Arizona 28
JARED HALUS' PICK
Momentum is a powerful force, and you just can't help but feel the momentum that Oregon State football has right now. Sure, some of it may have faded during the bye week but all in all, the Beavers are a good and confident team right now after winning two of their last three.
It's easy to point a finger at Khalil Tate when looking for a weapon on the Arizona offense and do not get me wrong, Tate is a real threat who gives his team a chance to win. That said, Wildcat running backs JJ Taylor and Gary Brightwell ran for a combined 397 yards against the Beavs last year so if there is something to keep your eye on, it is how Oregon State's defense fares against the Arizona rushing attack.
Both teams are going to score some points in this game, that seems like a given. When two teams who pride themselves on their offense face off against each other, that is just what is going to happen. Oregon State will develop a lead that is too much for the Cats to overcome, however, and the Beavs will take yet another Pac-12 game on the road.
Prediction: Oregon State 42 Arizona 31