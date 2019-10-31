After a couple weeks of pondering, Julian has shut his recruitment back down, this time committing to Oregon State.

San Mateo (CA) defensive back Alton Julian recently backed off his pledge to Colorado just a few days following an official visit to Oregon State on the weekend of October 12th.

(BOO 👻🎃) One of the hardest Decisions I had to make but Oregon State is the place FOR ME⏳ #BTD20 ...I know you are with me and Proud Grandma R.I.P❤️ #RipCousinDom #RipUncleMike Shoutout To My DreamTeam Brothers #650DT Turning my Dreams 2 Reality !! pic.twitter.com/JA428IHJIv

Ranked as the No. 8 defensive back in all of junior college, Julian is a natural playmaker who can contribute in more ways than one. At six-foot-three and 190-pounds, Julian possesses a lot of length and certainly has the talent necessary to disrupt receivers.

Julian boasts 11 scholarship offers and chose Oregon State over the likes of Texas A&M, Colorado, Boise State, Kansas and more.

Defensive back is a big position of need for Oregon State’s 2020 recruiting class, and coach Blue has taken the junior college route to find his players. Julian’s commitment comes two weeks after City College of San Francisco defensive back Ronald Hardge III made his pledge to the Beavers.



The only uncommitted defensive back remaining from the official visit is Laney College playmaker Rejzohn Wright, who is the brother of current Beaver Nahshon Wright and thought to be an Oregon State lean.



