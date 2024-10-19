GAME DAY CENTRAL - UNLV vs Oregon State

Oregon State By The Numbers

8 - Catches for 136 yards by Jermaine Terry II the last two games after going without a catch over the first four games of the season.

12 - Rushing scores for Anthony Hankerson, which ranks fourth nationally and is one shy of the top eight for a single season at Oregon State.

21 - Rushing touchdowns overall, tied for sixth nationally.35 - First downs gained against Nevada, the most since tallying 42 in 2012 versus Nicholls State.

36:10 - National-best time of possession on average, more than a minute ahead of No. 2 Utah's 34:58.50 - Career starts by Joshua Gray, now tied with Roy Schuening (2004-07) for the most ever by a Beaver.

55.6 - OSU success rate on third down, fourth-best nationally.348 - Passing yards by Gevani McCoy at Nevada, the first Beaver QB over 300 since 2021.

Against UNLV

- Oregon State and UNLV are meeting for the sixth time, but the first since 2009 when OSU won, 23-21, in Las Vegas.

- Saturday's game marks the first meeting in Corvallis since the Beavers won, 47-17.UNLV won the first three games in the series, in 1983, 1990 and 1991 to to hold a 3-2 all-time lead. UNLV is also 2-1 in games played in Corvallis.

- Jacquizz Rodgers ran for 166 yards and a score in the 2009 matchup.

- Derek Anderson passed for 356 yards and five touchdowns in the 2002 game. James Newson accounted for seven catches, 167 yards and a touchdown in the win. All five of Anderson's touchdown passes went to different receivers.

- The Beaver defense limited UNLV to 236 yards, including 76 passing, in the 2022 victory.

Notes From The Game At Nevada

- Gevani McCoy passed for 348 yards, becoming the first Oregon State quarterback to surpass 300 since Chance Nolan had 308 on Nov. 27, 2021 at Oregon. It marked just the eigthth 300-yard passing game by a Beaver QB since 2014, with Jake Luton responsible for four.

- McCoy attempted 42 passes, the first Beaver quarterback to surpass 40 since Tristan Gebbia threw 48 against Washington State in 2020.

- Anthony Hankerson tallied 154 rush yards on 28 carries. The 154 yards are one shy of a career-high, set in the 2024 opener against Idaho State.

- Hankerson also scored three touchdowns. It's just the sixth time since 2000 an OSU player has rushed for three touchdowns on the road. Deshaun Fenwick last did so in 2023 at Washington State.

- The Beavers tallied 562 yards of total offense in the loss, doing so for the 48th time since 2000. OSU is 34-12 when gaining 500 or more over that stretch, and had a six-game win streak snapped.

- The Beavers' 12 successful third-down conversions, on 16 attempts, were the most since going 10-of-13 against Montana State in 2022. They're the most in a road game since going 11-for-24 in the overtime win at Colorado in 2018.

- Exodus Ayers became the second true freshman to start this season, following Dexter Foster at San Diego State.

- Salahadin Allah rushed for a season-high 39 yards on six carries.

- Jake Reichle scored his first career touchdown, on a 3-yard rush in the first quarter.• Four of the Beavers' 57 tackles were credited to offensive players. Joshua Gray made one on a Nevada INT return while tight end Andy Alfieri saw some action on defense and recorded three tackles, including one solo.

- OSU's four turnovers were the most since four at Utah on Oct. 1, 2022. The Beavers have lost 16 straight when turning the ball over four or more times since 2008.• The 42-37 final was just the 19th in NCAA football history.

Oh, And That Yardage

- Anthony Hankerson rushed for 154 yards against the Wolf Pack, just 1 yard shy of his season and career-best 155 in the opener against Idaho State.

- That gives him 639 yards on the season, which ranks 15th. He ranks 16th with an average of 106.5 per game.

- Per Pro Football Focus, Hankerson is averaging just over 3 yards per carry after contact.

- He came into the season with 593 yards over 20 games in two seasons at Colorado.

Terry's Emergence

- Jermaine Terry II did not catch a pass over the first four games but has combined for eight receptions and 136 yards over his last two.

- He almost hit the century mark for receiving at Nevada, totaling 94. The last Beaver tight end with over 100 yards receiving was Connor Hamlett with 119 at Arizona State in 2013.

Gray For The Record

- With a start against UNLV, offensive lineman Joshua Gray will set the Oregon State career record with his 51st. He's currently tied with former offensive lineman Roy Schuening (2004-07) at 50.

- Gray made his first career start in the 2020 season opener against Washington State. He went on to make 44 consecutive starts which ended in the 2023 Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl.• His 44 consecutive starts rank fifth most by a Beaver.

- Six of the top-11 Beavers for career starts are offensive linemen, including Gray's former teammate Brandon Kipper who started in 45 from 2019-22.

- Gray is on the initial watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's top interior lineman. He is also on the watch list for the Lombardi Award, given to the nation's top offensive or defensive lineman or linebacker.

- He is also on the watch list for the Senior Bowl.