UNLV vs Oregon State: The Edge Report

What positions does Oregon State have an edge over UNLV in and vice versa? BeaversEdge goes position group by position group below and hands out the advantage in this week's Edge Report.
ADVANTAGE: UNLV
McCoy has been a quality quarterback for the Beavers this season but if this game comes down to the quarterbacks needing to make big plays later, I would have to give Williams and Rebels the advantage. Williams has been great since taking over as UNLV's starting quarterback and is completing 77% of his passes this season for 642 yards and nine touchdowns to one interception.
ADVANTAGE: TOSS-UP
You can't go wrong with either of these running back rooms. Anthony Hankerson has been great for the Beavers this year while Kylin James and Jai'Den Thomas have been just as outstanding for UNLV. The Rebels this season as a whole are averaging 5.8 yards per carry this season, very similar to the Beavers' 5.3 yards per carry. No Jam Griffin does hurt the Beavers here but freshman Salahadin Allah has been impressive this season.
ADVANTAGE: UNLV
Ricky White is going to be a player that the Beavers have to be very, very careful with on Saturday. He has 37 receptions this season for 526 yards and eight touchdowns. Jacob De Jesus is a quality receiver in his own right with 13 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The remainder of the room won't knock your socks off by any means but the Rebels have a Ricky White-level player and the Beavers don't, that's the major difference here.
ADVANTAGE: Oregon State
Over the last few weeks, Terry has definitely stepped up his game and has even made an impact at times in the passing attack. UNLV's tight ends are quality players but don't make much of an impact overall and are mostly used as blockers. For the first time this season, we give the Beavers the advantage at tight end.
ADVANTAGE: Oregon State
The PFF grades are similar overall and one could argue for a toss-up here but this Oregon State offensive line is still one of the better ones around. They've been able to stay rather healthy all season (minus Tyler Voltin) and have done a fantastic job opening up holes in the ground game. They'll be tested this week with UNLV's front seven but should be up to the challenge.