UNLV vs Oregon State: The Edge Report

QUARTERBACK STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Gevani McCoy 74.1 UNLV Hajj-Malik Williams

79.6

ADVANTAGE: UNLV McCoy has been a quality quarterback for the Beavers this season but if this game comes down to the quarterbacks needing to make big plays later, I would have to give Williams and Rebels the advantage. Williams has been great since taking over as UNLV's starting quarterback and is completing 77% of his passes this season for 642 yards and nine touchdowns to one interception.

RUNNING BACK STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Anthony Hankerson 82.3 UNLV Kylin James

78.4

ADVANTAGE: TOSS-UP You can't go wrong with either of these running back rooms. Anthony Hankerson has been great for the Beavers this year while Kylin James and Jai'Den Thomas have been just as outstanding for UNLV. The Rebels this season as a whole are averaging 5.8 yards per carry this season, very similar to the Beavers' 5.3 yards per carry. No Jam Griffin does hurt the Beavers here but freshman Salahadin Allah has been impressive this season.

ADVANTAGE: UNLV Ricky White is going to be a player that the Beavers have to be very, very careful with on Saturday. He has 37 receptions this season for 526 yards and eight touchdowns. Jacob De Jesus is a quality receiver in his own right with 13 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The remainder of the room won't knock your socks off by any means but the Rebels have a Ricky White-level player and the Beavers don't, that's the major difference here.

TIGHT END STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Jermaine Terry II 59.4 UNLV Kaleo Ballungay

64.2 UNLV Christian Moore 62.0

ADVANTAGE: Oregon State Over the last few weeks, Terry has definitely stepped up his game and has even made an impact at times in the passing attack. UNLV's tight ends are quality players but don't make much of an impact overall and are mostly used as blockers. For the first time this season, we give the Beavers the advantage at tight end.



OFFENSIVE LINE STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADES Oregon State - LT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan 76.2 Oregon State - LG Joshua Gray 75.7

Oregon State - C Van Wells 65.5 Oregon State - RG Flavio Gonzalez

70.1 Oregon State - RT Grant Starck 71.6 UNLV- LT Jalen St. John 67.9 UNLV - LG Anton Ambuehl 59.0 UNLV - C Jack Hasz 55.1 UNLV - RG Matyus Su'a 75.0 UNLV- RT Tiger Shamls 80.1

