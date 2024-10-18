Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 18, 2024
UNLV vs Oregon State: The Edge Report
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

What positions does Oregon State have an edge over UNLV in and vice versa? BeaversEdge goes position group by position group below and hands out the advantage in this week's Edge Report.

MORE: Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 7 vs UNLV | Who's On Campus This Weekend? | A Closer Look At UNLV | EDGE POD: Talkin' Defense, Injuries, UNLV, & MORE | Beavers Set To Welcome Multiple OVs | WATCH: Beaver Defense Talks UNLV & MORE | Analysis: Beavers Add Versatile EDGE In Logan Knapp

QUARTERBACK STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Gevani McCoy

74.1

UNLV

Hajj-Malik Williams

79.6

ADVANTAGE: UNLV

McCoy has been a quality quarterback for the Beavers this season but if this game comes down to the quarterbacks needing to make big plays later, I would have to give Williams and Rebels the advantage. Williams has been great since taking over as UNLV's starting quarterback and is completing 77% of his passes this season for 642 yards and nine touchdowns to one interception.

RUNNING BACK STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Anthony Hankerson

82.3

UNLV

Kylin James

78.4

ADVANTAGE: TOSS-UP

You can't go wrong with either of these running back rooms. Anthony Hankerson has been great for the Beavers this year while Kylin James and Jai'Den Thomas have been just as outstanding for UNLV. The Rebels this season as a whole are averaging 5.8 yards per carry this season, very similar to the Beavers' 5.3 yards per carry. No Jam Griffin does hurt the Beavers here but freshman Salahadin Allah has been impressive this season.

WIDE RECEIVER STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Trent Walker

68.9

Oregon State

Jeremiah Noga

56.7

Oregon State

Darrius Clemons

66.2

UNLV

Ricky White

86.9

UNLV

Jacob De Jesus

78.4

ADVANTAGE: UNLV

Ricky White is going to be a player that the Beavers have to be very, very careful with on Saturday. He has 37 receptions this season for 526 yards and eight touchdowns. Jacob De Jesus is a quality receiver in his own right with 13 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The remainder of the room won't knock your socks off by any means but the Rebels have a Ricky White-level player and the Beavers don't, that's the major difference here.

TIGHT END STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Jermaine Terry II

59.4

UNLV

Kaleo Ballungay

64.2

UNLV

Christian Moore

62.0

ADVANTAGE: Oregon State

Over the last few weeks, Terry has definitely stepped up his game and has even made an impact at times in the passing attack. UNLV's tight ends are quality players but don't make much of an impact overall and are mostly used as blockers. For the first time this season, we give the Beavers the advantage at tight end.


OFFENSIVE LINE STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADES

Oregon State - LT

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

76.2

Oregon State - LG

Joshua Gray

75.7

Oregon State - C

Van Wells

65.5

Oregon State - RG

Flavio Gonzalez

70.1

Oregon State - RT

Grant Starck

71.6

UNLV- LT

Jalen St. John

67.9

UNLV - LG

Anton Ambuehl

59.0

UNLV - C

Jack Hasz

55.1

UNLV - RG

Matyus Su'a

75.0

UNLV- RT

Tiger Shamls

80.1

Want to see who won the EDGE report and who won the battles?

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!



ADVANTAGE: Oregon State

The PFF grades are similar overall and one could argue for a toss-up here but this Oregon State offensive line is still one of the better ones around. They've been able to stay rather healthy all season (minus Tyler Voltin) and have done a fantastic job opening up holes in the ground game. They'll be tested this week with UNLV's front seven but should be up to the challenge.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement