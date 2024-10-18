Advertisement

in other news

Analysis: EDGE Logan Knapp Brings Versatility To Oregon State

Analysis: EDGE Logan Knapp Brings Versatility To Oregon State

BeaversEdge breaks down what Logan Knapp will bring to Corvallis...

Premium content
 • Brenden Slaughter & Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap

Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap

BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...

 • Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State Punter Josh Green Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List

Oregon State Punter Josh Green Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List

Oregon State's punter is on the watch list for the Ray Guy Award...

 • BeaversEdge.com
WATCH: Oregon State Offense Talks Improvements, Records, & MORE

WATCH: Oregon State Offense Talks Improvements, Records, & MORE

Hear from OC Ryan Gunderson and OLs Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan and Joshua Gray...

 • Brenden Slaughter & Ryan Harlan
How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?

How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?

How did Oregon State prospects perform this past weekend?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

Analysis: EDGE Logan Knapp Brings Versatility To Oregon State

Analysis: EDGE Logan Knapp Brings Versatility To Oregon State

BeaversEdge breaks down what Logan Knapp will bring to Corvallis...

Premium content
 • Brenden Slaughter & Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap

Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap

BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...

 • Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State Punter Josh Green Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List

Oregon State Punter Josh Green Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List

Oregon State's punter is on the watch list for the Ray Guy Award...

 • BeaversEdge.com
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 18, 2024
Which prospects will be on campus for Oregon State's matchup vs UNLV?
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Yesterday, BeaversEdge highlighted the four official visitors on campus for the Beavers' showdown against UNLV on Saturday evening. Today, we bring you the full list of visitors expected to be on campus this weekend. You can find the complete list of visitors on The Dam Board, but you can also see the most important visitors from that list below.

MORE: A Closer Look At UNLV | EDGE POD: Talkin' Defense, Injuries, UNLV, & MORE | Beavers Set To Welcome Multiple OVs | WATCH: Beaver Defense Talks UNLV & MORE | Analysis: Beavers Add Versatile EDGE In Logan Knapp

Oregon State commits

Notably, a pair of Oregon State commitments will be on campus this weekend in LIberty (NV) safety Sean Craig and West Linn (OR) offensive guard Jake Normoyle.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Oregon State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement