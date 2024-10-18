Which prospects will be on campus for Oregon State's matchup vs UNLV?

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Yesterday, BeaversEdge highlighted the four official visitors on campus for the Beavers' showdown against UNLV on Saturday evening. Today, we bring you the full list of visitors expected to be on campus this weekend. You can find the complete list of visitors on The Dam Board, but you can also see the most important visitors from that list below.

MORE: A Closer Look At UNLV | EDGE POD: Talkin' Defense, Injuries, UNLV, & MORE | Beavers Set To Welcome Multiple OVs | WATCH: Beaver Defense Talks UNLV & MORE | Analysis: Beavers Add Versatile EDGE In Logan Knapp