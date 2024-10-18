Which prospects will be on campus for Oregon State's matchup vs UNLV?

in other news
Analysis: EDGE Logan Knapp Brings Versatility To Oregon State
BeaversEdge breaks down what Logan Knapp will bring to Corvallis...
Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap
BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...
Oregon State Punter Josh Green Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List
Oregon State's punter is on the watch list for the Ray Guy Award...
WATCH: Oregon State Offense Talks Improvements, Records, & MORE
Hear from OC Ryan Gunderson and OLs Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan and Joshua Gray...
How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?
How did Oregon State prospects perform this past weekend?
Yesterday, BeaversEdge highlighted the four official visitors on campus for the Beavers' showdown against UNLV on Saturday evening. Today, we bring you the full list of visitors expected to be on campus this weekend. You can find the complete list of visitors on The Dam Board, but you can also see the most important visitors from that list below.
Oregon State commits
Notably, a pair of Oregon State commitments will be on campus this weekend in LIberty (NV) safety Sean Craig and West Linn (OR) offensive guard Jake Normoyle.
- TE
- S
- ATH
- RB
- OLB
- RB
- CB
- SDE
- OG
- S