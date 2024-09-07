PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs San Diego State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

Who: Oregon State (1-0) vs San Diego State (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego CA

Coaches: Trent Bray (1st season, 1-0) vs Sean Lewis (1-0 at SDSU, 25-31 overall)

Spread: Oregon State -6

How to watch: CBSSN - Stream Options (Hulu LIVE, FUBO, Youtube TV) - Comcast channel 255 - Directv 221 - DISH 158

How to listen: CLICK HERE

------------------------------------------

**JOIN THE BEAVERSEDGE LIVE CHAT HERE**

Previewing The Matchup

Advertisement
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2JCM0RiTzV2c2FZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Oregon State vs San Diego State
Staff Predictions

Board Picks vs SDSU

Beaver Commits In Action

Injury Report

Beavers Top CW Views

Starters as Recruits: OSU vs SDSU

A Closer Look At SDSU

No Alliance With MW

Which Beaver Commits Impressed In Week 2?

Beavers vs Aztecs Odds

MBB Adds French Prospect Maxim Logue

Beavers In The NFL Preview

Trent Bray Press Conference

Florida State...

Snap Counts | Team Grades vs ISU

WEEKLY INTERVIEWS + QUICK HITS

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1p5N09JN01SN1lvP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2tBQWNvSkVOMHdnP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0h5NGJsaVc1RVl3P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3pHcmhyeGo5YXRRP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0tnZ1pHVkxlWXNzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3pyQ29BM3NIelljP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Oregon State Quick Hits

Oregon State By The Numbers

1 - First win for Trent Bray as a head coach in the 38-15 victory over Idaho State.

4 - Consecutive wins by Oregon State over San Diego State dating back to 2000.

9 - Beavers who made their first collegiate starts in the win over Idaho State. Twelve players made their first starts in a Beaver uniform.

12.25 - Points allowed by the Beavers, on average, over those last four games against the Aztecs.19 - Oregon State wins in the last 25 games.

24 - First downs by rushing in the win over Idaho State.

58 - Oregon State's rush attempts against Idaho State in the season opener, the most by a Beaver offense since 1996 when going for 64 against Northern Illinois.

315 - Rushing yards combined by Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson in the opener against Idaho State. Both surpassed the 100-yard mark for the first time in their respective careers.

362 - Total rush yards vs. Idaho State, the fourth time over 350 since 1996.

Against San Diego State

Oregon State is playing San Diego State for the seventh time, and holds a 4-2 advantage in the series. The Beavers have won four consecutive games, all since 2000, with three of the victories coming in Corvallis. The lone win in San Diego was a 34-30 victory in 2013. Sean Mannion passed for 367 yards in that win, the No. 27 mark overall in OSU's record books.

- Brandin Cooks caught 14 of Mannion's pass attempts in that game, tying Mike Hass (2004 vs. Arizona State) for the OSU single-game record. Isaiah Hodgins later tied Cooks and Hass with 14 against Nevada in 2018.

Recapping The Idaho State Win

- OSU held Idaho State to just one play of 20 or more yards.

- The Beavers held on to the ball for 37:29, which was the fifth-most nationally after the first full weekend of action.

- OSU gained first downs by rush 24 times in the win. That ties the Beavers with SMU for the most first downs on the ground this season. The Mustangs, however, have achieved those 24 over two games.

- Oregon State averaged 53 yards per drive, which would have been the best mark in 2023, besting 48 versus Stanford.

Jack Kane picked off his first career pass in the fourth quarter.

- Trent Walker, making his first career start, nearly equaled his career output in receptions. He totaled four for 32 yards after coming into the year with five catches for 66 yards.

- Pro Football Focus graded the Beavers at 82.9 run blocking, the No. 9 mark nationally.

Griffin & Hankerson Team Up

- Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson combined to rush for 315 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Bengals.

- Griffin tallied 160 yards, surpassing the century mark for the first time in his career. He now has 648 rushing yards as a Beaver after totaling 488 in 2022.

- Hankerson, in his first game as a Beaver after transferring from Colorado, ran for 155 yards. He also surpassed the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career.

- Griffin's 160 yards rank ninth nationally after the first full weekend of action, while Hankerson's 155 ranks him 12th.

That's No. 20

- Griffin and Hankerson became the 20th duo to top 100 yards rushing in the same game and the first since B.J. Baylor and Deshaun Fenwick in 2021 at Washington State.

- Griffin and Hankerson are the first duo to top 150 since Don Shanklin (159) and J.J. Young (157) in 1994 at UCLA. That, in fact, has now happened just three times in Oregon State's history.

Speaking Of The Run Game

Oregon State's 362 rush yards Saturday marked the team's most since the 2018 Beavers ran for 360 against Southern Utah in the second game of the year.

- The 362 rush yards this past Saturday were the fourth-most on the weekend, trailing only UCF (454), Army (375) and Boise State (371).

- OSU averaged 6.2 yards against the Bengals. The 362 yards came on 58 carries, the most by a Beaver squad since 1996.

- The Beavers finished with 20 or more rushing first downs for the third time since 1996. The other two? Twenty-six against NIU in 1996 and 20 versus Oregon in 2016, both OSU wins.

