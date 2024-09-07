Oregon State By The Numbers

1 - First win for Trent Bray as a head coach in the 38-15 victory over Idaho State.

4 - Consecutive wins by Oregon State over San Diego State dating back to 2000.

9 - Beavers who made their first collegiate starts in the win over Idaho State. Twelve players made their first starts in a Beaver uniform.

12.25 - Points allowed by the Beavers, on average, over those last four games against the Aztecs.19 - Oregon State wins in the last 25 games.

24 - First downs by rushing in the win over Idaho State.

58 - Oregon State's rush attempts against Idaho State in the season opener, the most by a Beaver offense since 1996 when going for 64 against Northern Illinois.

315 - Rushing yards combined by Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson in the opener against Idaho State. Both surpassed the 100-yard mark for the first time in their respective careers.

362 - Total rush yards vs. Idaho State, the fourth time over 350 since 1996.

Against San Diego State

Oregon State is playing San Diego State for the seventh time, and holds a 4-2 advantage in the series. The Beavers have won four consecutive games, all since 2000, with three of the victories coming in Corvallis. The lone win in San Diego was a 34-30 victory in 2013. Sean Mannion passed for 367 yards in that win, the No. 27 mark overall in OSU's record books.

- Brandin Cooks caught 14 of Mannion's pass attempts in that game, tying Mike Hass (2004 vs. Arizona State) for the OSU single-game record. Isaiah Hodgins later tied Cooks and Hass with 14 against Nevada in 2018.

Recapping The Idaho State Win

- OSU held Idaho State to just one play of 20 or more yards.

- The Beavers held on to the ball for 37:29, which was the fifth-most nationally after the first full weekend of action.

- OSU gained first downs by rush 24 times in the win. That ties the Beavers with SMU for the most first downs on the ground this season. The Mustangs, however, have achieved those 24 over two games.

- Oregon State averaged 53 yards per drive, which would have been the best mark in 2023, besting 48 versus Stanford.

Jack Kane picked off his first career pass in the fourth quarter.

- Trent Walker, making his first career start, nearly equaled his career output in receptions. He totaled four for 32 yards after coming into the year with five catches for 66 yards.

- Pro Football Focus graded the Beavers at 82.9 run blocking, the No. 9 mark nationally.

Griffin & Hankerson Team Up

- Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson combined to rush for 315 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Bengals.

- Griffin tallied 160 yards, surpassing the century mark for the first time in his career. He now has 648 rushing yards as a Beaver after totaling 488 in 2022.

- Hankerson, in his first game as a Beaver after transferring from Colorado, ran for 155 yards. He also surpassed the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career.

- Griffin's 160 yards rank ninth nationally after the first full weekend of action, while Hankerson's 155 ranks him 12th.

That's No. 20

- Griffin and Hankerson became the 20th duo to top 100 yards rushing in the same game and the first since B.J. Baylor and Deshaun Fenwick in 2021 at Washington State.

- Griffin and Hankerson are the first duo to top 150 since Don Shanklin (159) and J.J. Young (157) in 1994 at UCLA. That, in fact, has now happened just three times in Oregon State's history.

Speaking Of The Run Game

Oregon State's 362 rush yards Saturday marked the team's most since the 2018 Beavers ran for 360 against Southern Utah in the second game of the year.

- The 362 rush yards this past Saturday were the fourth-most on the weekend, trailing only UCF (454), Army (375) and Boise State (371).

- OSU averaged 6.2 yards against the Bengals. The 362 yards came on 58 carries, the most by a Beaver squad since 1996.

- The Beavers finished with 20 or more rushing first downs for the third time since 1996. The other two? Twenty-six against NIU in 1996 and 20 versus Oregon in 2016, both OSU wins.