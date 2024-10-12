GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Nevada

How to listen: CLICK HERE

How to watch: CBS Sports Network (Xfinity 255, Directv 221, Dish 158, or stream with Youtube TV , FUBO , or HULU ...

Coaches: Jeff Choate (1st season, 30-26 overall, 2-4 at Nevada) vs Trent Bray (1st season, 4-1)

Oregon State By The Numbers

4 - Wins in five games, putting the Beavers at 4-1 for the second consecutive season and third since 2021.

6 - OSU's rank nationally for rushing yards per game at 264.4.8 - OSU conversions on fourth, in 14 attempts.

17 - Rushing touchdowns, tied for eighth nationally.

17 - Drives of 10 or more plays through the first five games for OSU.

32 - Tackles for Skyler Thomas, which leads the team and sets a career-high for the redshirt junior.

35 - Days between road games for the Beavers, who shut out San Diego State, 21-0, on Sept. 7.

36:37 - Oregon State's national-best time of possession on average.

51.4 - Third-down conversion percentage, good for 15th nationally.

79 - First downs by rush, accounting for 64.7 percent of the Beavers' 122 this year.

1,078 - Career rush yards for Anthony Hankerson in 25 games between Oregon State and Colorado.

Against Nevada

- Oregon State and Nevada last played in 2018, a 37-35 win by the Wolf Pack. The Beavers, however, hold a 3-1 advantage in the series, winning in Corvallis in 1903 and 1998 and in Reno in 1999.

- OSU passed for 459 yards in the 2018 matchup, with Isaiah Hodgins catching 14 passes for 200 yards. Those 14 receptions are tied for the OSU single-game record while the 200 yards rank 10th.

- Timmy Hernandez also caught 11 passes for 116 yards. That game marked the last time OSU had two receivers top 100 yards in the same game.

- Ken Simonton totaled 199 yards in a 28-13 win in 1999. He also ran for three scores in the win. Simonton also ran for 121 yards while James Battle caught three passes for 99 yards in the 48-6 win in Corvallis in 1998.

So Close

- Gevani McCoy was close to 100 yards rushing against Colorado State. Had he reached the century mark, he would have been the first OSU quarterback with 100 yards since Darrell Garretson in 2016 against California. His 91 yards rank sixth-most by an OSU QB since 1996. Just three quarterbacks have topped 100 - Tim Alexander (1996 versus Northern Illinois and Arizona State) and Garretson in 2016.

- McCoy now has 514 career rush yards in 31 games at Oregon State and Idaho.