BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Nevada

With the Oregon State Beavers (4-1) set to square off with Nevada (2-4) on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and writers T.J. Mathewson and Ryan Harlan give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!

The Beavers finally head back out on the road for the first time in what seems like forever on Saturday, just like our own Brenden.

While he does not have to worry about any trap (sans a bad poker hand), the Beavers will almost certainly have to. The spread (3.5) sees this as a close game, while the style of football these two teams play leans them into more close games than not. The Beavers enter their second road game ranked 2nd in TOP, while Nevada is 11th. How does that spell out?

Oregon State showed it a week ago: Their ball-control style of offense, while effective at gaining yardage, is unable to pull away points-wise, leaving the door open for CSU to come back and send the game to OT.

There's little margin for error, and with both teams holding the ball for as long as possible this week, that margin shrinks even more. I'm still going to pick the Beavers to win on the road despite being down Jam Griffin because they are certainly a more talented football team. However, they can also sit back and let Nevada make a crucial mistake.

The Wolfpack rank near the bottom of the country in penalties, and have cost themselves a good chunk of points because of them.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 25, Nevada 21

TJ's season record: 4-1