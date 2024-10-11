2025 DE Logan Knapp discusses commitment to Oregon State

in other news
Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Nevada
Learn more about the Nevada Wolfpack ahead of Saturday's matchup...
Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap
BeaversEdge looks at the Oregon State Beavers in the NFL...
WATCH: Oregon State Offense Previews Nevada & MORE
Hear from Kyle DeVan, Van Wells, Jermaine Terry, and Jeremiah Noga...
Oregon State Snap Counts + Takeaways: Who Played The Most vs CSU?
BeaversEdge has the snap counts from Oregon State's win over CSU...
Quick Hits From Oregon State HC Trent Bray's Press Conference
Get all the important Oregon State football updates from head coach Trent Bray...
This past weekend, Oregon State hosted 2025 defensive end Logan Knapp, at the time of his visit, the Concord, California native was a Wyoming commitment, expected to play tight end at the next level.
Now, a week later, Knapp finds himself committed to the Beavers as a outside linebacker / defensive end. Folllowing his visit and commitment to Oregon State, BeaversEdge was able to catch up with Knapp to discuss his decision.
MORE: EDGE POD: Previewing Nevada vs OSU | Nevada vs Oregon State Edge Report | WATCH: WBB Previews Season | WATCH: Beaver Defense Previews Nevada | How Did OSU Commits Perform Last Week? | A Closer Look At Nevada | Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap | WATCH: Beavers Preview Nevada | Snap Counts & Takeaways vs CSU | Quick Hits From Trent Bray
"It was the place for me because it provided all the things I wanted in a program," Knapp simply told BeaversEdge. "My relationship with the staff is great, they're all great people. I feel like I will fit with the defense extremly well because of my athletic ability," he added.
During his official visit last weekend, Knapp also loved what he saw out of the Reser Stadium crowd. "The atmosphere was crazy," he said. "The game was amazing, it was a great experience." The 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive end also loved the hospitality that was shown by the Beavers coaching staff to him and his family on the visit.
