GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Air Force
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Who: Oregon State (4-5) vs Air Force (2-7)

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Falcon Stadium - Colorado Springs, CO

Coaches: Trent Bray (1st season, 4-5) vs Troy Calhoun (132-89 18th season)

Spread: Oregon State -3

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

------------------------------------------

Previewing The Matchup

Oregon State vs Air Force
Staff Picks

Board Predictions

EDGE Report vs Air Force

Injury Report

Realingment News

Scouting Report: QB Tristan Ti'a

A Closer Look At Air Force

Scout Team Players Of Week

How Beaver Commits Fared Last Weekend

Beavers vs Air Force Odds

Beaver Baseball 2025 Class

Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap

Quick Hits From Trent Bray

Trent Bray Presser Updates

Snap Counts vs SJSU | Team Grades vs SJSU

WEEKLY INTERVIEWS + QUICK HITS

Quick Hits

Oregon State By The Numbers

6 - Scoring drives by the Beavers that have ended with less than a minute left in the first half of games this season.

14 - Rushing scores for Anthony Hankerson this season, tying him with Jacquizz Rodgers for seventh at OSU.

16 - OSU conversions on fourth, in 28 attempts. The Beavers rank sixth nationally for total conversions. The team's 28 total attempts rank fifth.

35:06 - Oregon State's average time of possession, which leads the nation.

53 - Career starts for Joshua Gray, who was recently invited to the East-West Shrine Game. The 53 starts are an OSU career record.

62 - Catches for Trent Walker this season. He needs eight for the 15th 70-yard reception season ever by a Beaver.

151 - Yards receiving on 11 catches by Walker against SJSU, both career highs.219 - First downs by the Beavers, compared to 179 by opponents. OSU has 116 by rush.

870 - Total rush yards by Hankerson, just under 97 per game.

