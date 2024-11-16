GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Air Force

Who: Oregon State (4-5) vs Air Force (2-7)
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Falcon Stadium - Colorado Springs, CO
Coaches: Trent Bray (1st season, 4-5) vs Troy Calhoun (132-89 18th season)
Spread: Oregon State -3
How to watch: CBS Sports Network
Previewing The Matchup
WEEKLY INTERVIEWS + QUICK HITS
Quick Hits
Oregon State By The Numbers
6 - Scoring drives by the Beavers that have ended with less than a minute left in the first half of games this season.
14 - Rushing scores for Anthony Hankerson this season, tying him with Jacquizz Rodgers for seventh at OSU.
16 - OSU conversions on fourth, in 28 attempts. The Beavers rank sixth nationally for total conversions. The team's 28 total attempts rank fifth.
35:06 - Oregon State's average time of possession, which leads the nation.
53 - Career starts for Joshua Gray, who was recently invited to the East-West Shrine Game. The 53 starts are an OSU career record.
62 - Catches for Trent Walker this season. He needs eight for the 15th 70-yard reception season ever by a Beaver.
151 - Yards receiving on 11 catches by Walker against SJSU, both career highs.219 - First downs by the Beavers, compared to 179 by opponents. OSU has 116 by rush.
870 - Total rush yards by Hankerson, just under 97 per game.
