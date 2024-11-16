GAME DAY CENTRAL - Oregon State vs Air Force

How to listen: CLICK HERE

Oregon State By The Numbers

6 - Scoring drives by the Beavers that have ended with less than a minute left in the first half of games this season.

14 - Rushing scores for Anthony Hankerson this season, tying him with Jacquizz Rodgers for seventh at OSU.

16 - OSU conversions on fourth, in 28 attempts. The Beavers rank sixth nationally for total conversions. The team's 28 total attempts rank fifth.

35:06 - Oregon State's average time of possession, which leads the nation.

53 - Career starts for Joshua Gray, who was recently invited to the East-West Shrine Game. The 53 starts are an OSU career record.

62 - Catches for Trent Walker this season. He needs eight for the 15th 70-yard reception season ever by a Beaver.

151 - Yards receiving on 11 catches by Walker against SJSU, both career highs.219 - First downs by the Beavers, compared to 179 by opponents. OSU has 116 by rush.

870 - Total rush yards by Hankerson, just under 97 per game.