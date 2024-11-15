Premium content
Oregon State vs Air Force: The Edge Report
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

What positions does Oregon State have an edge over Air Force in and vice versa? BeaversEdge goes position group by position group below and hands out the advantage in this week's Edge Report.

QUARTERBACK STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Ben Gulbranson

68.9

Air Force

Quentin Hayes

63.3

EDGE: Oregon State

Ben Gulbranson gets a second start in a row for Oregon State on Saturday and he'll be opposed by Quentin Hayes for Air Force. Air Force obviously won't be throwing the ball around too much, attempting just 14 passing attempts per game. Gulbranson hasn't been anything special this season when on the field but Oregon State still has the edge

RUNNING BACK STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Anthony Hankerson

77.3

Air Force

Dylan Carson

56.3

EDGE: Oregon State

Air Force is obviously not just a two, three, or even four-headed monster but has seven ball carriers this season with over 100 yards. That being said, the best pure running backs in this game are in the orange and black. Anthony Hankerson has great this season for the Beavers.

WIDE RECEIVER STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Trent Walker

72.9

Oregon State

Jeremiah Noga

54.5

Oregon State

Darrius Clemons

62.4

Air Force

Brandon Engel

62.7

Air Force

Cade Harris

68.2

Air Force

Tylor Latham

60.3

EDGE: Oregon State

One of the rare times this season that Oregon State has the advantage at wide receiver, in this game, simply by default. Again, Air Force isn't going to throw the ball too much and that wide receivers will have a minimal impact outside of blocking.

TIGHT END STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADE

Oregon State

Jermaine Terry II

55.6

Air Force

Bruin Fleischmann

77.2

EDGE: Oregon State

Fleischmann is a terrific blocker which is the majority of his PFF grade but Jermaine Terry has been a quality blocker for the most part this season while also seeing his pace as a receiving threat pick up. He's up to 13 receptions this season for 228 yards.

OFFENSIVE LINE STARTERS
TEAMNAMEPFF GRADES

Oregon State - LT

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

78.9

Oregon State - LG

Joshua Gray

73.8

Oregon State - C

Van Wells

63.3

Oregon State - RG

Flavio Gonzalez

68.9

Oregon State - RT

Grant Starck

69.1

Air Force - LT

Alex Moore

55.5

Air Force- LG

Alec Flak

56.7

Air Force- C

Costen Cooley

53.0

Air Force- RG

Michael McAninch

61.9

Air Force- RT

Trevor Tate

58.7

Want to see who won the EDGE report and who won the battles?

EDGE: Oregon State

Another week, another week in which Oregon State has the edge on the offensive line. Air Force's offensive line is solid but nothing special this season. They're paving the way for just 3.7 yards per carry this season.

