Oregon State vs Air Force: The Edge Report

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
What positions does Oregon State have an edge over Air Force in and vice versa? BeaversEdge goes position group by position group below and hands out the advantage in this week's Edge Report.
MORE: Injury Report vs Air Force | EDGE POD: Previewing OSU vs Air Force | A Closer Look At Air Force | WATCH: Defense Previews Air Force | Commit Stats 11/8 | OSU vs Air Force Odds | WBB Earns First Win Of Season | MBB Moves To 3-0 | OSU Offense Previews Air Force | Snap Counts vs SJSU | Quick Hits From Trent Bray
EDGE: Oregon State
Ben Gulbranson gets a second start in a row for Oregon State on Saturday and he'll be opposed by Quentin Hayes for Air Force. Air Force obviously won't be throwing the ball around too much, attempting just 14 passing attempts per game. Gulbranson hasn't been anything special this season when on the field but Oregon State still has the edge
EDGE: Oregon State
Air Force is obviously not just a two, three, or even four-headed monster but has seven ball carriers this season with over 100 yards. That being said, the best pure running backs in this game are in the orange and black. Anthony Hankerson has great this season for the Beavers.
EDGE: Oregon State
One of the rare times this season that Oregon State has the advantage at wide receiver, in this game, simply by default. Again, Air Force isn't going to throw the ball too much and that wide receivers will have a minimal impact outside of blocking.
EDGE: Oregon State
Fleischmann is a terrific blocker which is the majority of his PFF grade but Jermaine Terry has been a quality blocker for the most part this season while also seeing his pace as a receiving threat pick up. He's up to 13 receptions this season for 228 yards.
Want to see who won the EDGE report and who won the battles?
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
EDGE: Oregon State
Another week, another week in which Oregon State has the edge on the offensive line. Air Force's offensive line is solid but nothing special this season. They're paving the way for just 3.7 yards per carry this season.