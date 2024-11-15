Oregon State vs Air Force: The Edge Report

(Photo by USA TODAY/ Craig Strobeck)

QUARTERBACK STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Ben Gulbranson

68.9 Air Force Quentin Hayes 63.3

EDGE: Oregon State Ben Gulbranson gets a second start in a row for Oregon State on Saturday and he'll be opposed by Quentin Hayes for Air Force. Air Force obviously won't be throwing the ball around too much, attempting just 14 passing attempts per game. Gulbranson hasn't been anything special this season when on the field but Oregon State still has the edge

RUNNING BACK STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Anthony Hankerson 77.3 Air Force Dylan Carson

56.3

EDGE: Oregon State Air Force is obviously not just a two, three, or even four-headed monster but has seven ball carriers this season with over 100 yards. That being said, the best pure running backs in this game are in the orange and black. Anthony Hankerson has great this season for the Beavers.

EDGE: Oregon State One of the rare times this season that Oregon State has the advantage at wide receiver, in this game, simply by default. Again, Air Force isn't going to throw the ball too much and that wide receivers will have a minimal impact outside of blocking.

TIGHT END STARTERS TEAM NAME PFF GRADE Oregon State Jermaine Terry II 55.6 Air Force Bruin Fleischmann

77.2

EDGE: Oregon State Fleischmann is a terrific blocker which is the majority of his PFF grade but Jermaine Terry has been a quality blocker for the most part this season while also seeing his pace as a receiving threat pick up. He's up to 13 receptions this season for 228 yards.

