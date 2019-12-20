The Dam Board | Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Oregon State finished the early signing period with 19 signees and one of the highest ranked classes the program has seen this decade. With lots of talent headed to Corvallis, recruiting analyst Jared Halus takes a look at five incoming freshman who could compete for playing time right away.

RELATED: 5 Takeaways From National Signing Day | A Decade Of Oregon State Recruiting Classes | Four Oregon State Signees That Slipped Under The Radar