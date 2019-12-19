The Dam Board | Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Oregon State signed 19 of their 20 commitments from the 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday. With lots of talent on the way, BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus takes a look at which signees might have flown under the radar.

RELATED: Oregon State Beavers Signing Day Central | National Signing Day Notebook | 5 Takeaways From National Signing Day | WATCH: Jonathan Smith breaks down Oregon State NSD | A Decade Of Oregon State Recruiting Classes