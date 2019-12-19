The Dam Board | Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

After a successful signing day, Oregon State is looking to close on one of the best recruiting classes the program has seen in the past 10 years.

The Beavers ended the day with the 42nd ranked class in the country according to Rivals, but class rankings will not be finalized until the second signing day is over on February 5th, 2020.

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith made it clear during his signing day press conference that the staff would be looking to add a couple more players, specifically offensive lineman, to the class before the second period.

For now, BeaversEdge takes a look at how the 2020 recruiting class currently matches up against every other class in the past 10 years.

RELATED: Oregon State Beavers Signing Day Central | National Signing Day Notebook | 5 Takeaways From National Signing Day | WATCH: Jonathan Smith breaks down Oregon State NSD