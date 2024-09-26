PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Join BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and writers Ryan Harlan and T.J. Mathewson as they discuss the Pac-12 adding Utah State, UNLV rumors, potential backup team choices, Oregon State's bye week, and much more!

NOTE - This podcast was recorded prior to the reports of UNLV and Air Force remaining in the MW conference. However, we discussed other possibilities and backup teams as well...

