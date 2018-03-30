BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State junior forward Drew Eubanks announced on Friday that he will enter the 2018 NBA Draft.

“After careful consideration I have decided to forgo my senior year at Oregon State University, enter in the NBA Draft and hire an agent,” Eubanks said. “I would like to thank Oregon State University for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to grow and develop, both on and off the court. My time at Oregon State has taught me many valuable life lessons. My coaches have instilled in me the belief that anything is possible, and my teammates became the brothers I never had. Go Beavs!”

“We wish Drew the best of luck as he follows his dream to play in the NBA,” Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He was part of our first recruiting class at Oregon State and helped the Beavers return to the NCAA Tournament. He has grown as a person and a player during his three years at Oregon State University and we will always be grateful for his contributions to the program.”

Oregon State will return four starters -- Stephen Thompson Jr., Ethan Thompson, Alfred Hollins and Tres Tinkle -- for the 2018-19 season and add 7-footers Kylor Kelley and Jack Wilson and 6-foot-11 power forward Warren Washington.

“We are excited for our returning group as well as our incoming class and the prospects for the future of Beaver basketball,” Tinkle said.

This past season Eubanks was third on the team in scoring (13.2) and second in rebounding (6.8), while starting all 32 games.

He concludes his three-year Oregon State career 27th all-time in scoring (1,127), 11th in rebounds (630), fourth in field goal percentage (.598) and third in blocked shots (163). He played in all 96 games the last three seasons with 94 starts.

The Troutdale, Ore., native was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention after his sophomore season and earned Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention recognition in 2017 and 2018.