After seeing their season end at the hands of USC in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, the Oregon State men's basketball program now turns their attention towards the offseason and making improvements to get back to the NCAA Tournament. 2017-18 was a step in the right direction after 16-17's five win campaign, but the Beavers still need to be better. With several key players graduating and two NBA draft potential players, OSU's situation headed into next season is still a little blurry, but has the right pieces to take a big step forward. BeaversEdge.com breaks it all down.

Tres Tinkle will be counted on as a vocal leader on the court in 2018. AP

*** Who's Gone? No. 2 Ronnie Stacy 6’4 200 PG No. 15 Tanner Sanders 6’5 210 G No. 31 Cheikh N’Diaye 7’0 240 C No. 32 Seth Berger 6’8 215 F No. 12 Drew Eubanks 6’10 250 SR F Spin-> Of this group, Seth Berger will be missed on the court the most. Sanders and Stacy struggled to find the court while N’Diaye disappeared from the program and nobody ever cared to mention why. Sanders was a “glue” guy in the locker room that everyone loved and Stacy struggled to find his way onto the court because of his lack of an offensive game. Berger was the definition of a senior leader for the Beavers and without him, they might have lost more games. Berger was always on the floor hustling and diving for loose balls while providing excellent defense and what offense he could muster up. His win or go home demeanor was a breath of fresh air for a team that needed to be re-taught how to win and hopefully Berger was able to instill that mentality with the returning players. EDIT: Six hours after publishing this story, Eubanks announced that he'd be declaring for the NBA Draft. His departure will very much hurt this basketball team as he was a force in the frontcourt for the Beavers. Who's Coming Back? No. 1 Stephen Thompson Jr. 6’4 190 SR G Like fellow teammate Drew Eubanks, Stephen Thompson Jr’s status for next season still is a bit in flux. He, like Eubanks, put his name into the NBA Draft pool last year to test the waters before withdrawing and because he did it a year ago, he’ll probably do the same this year. Between he and Eubanks, I see Stevie as the most likely to go. NBA teams are always looking for 3 and D guys who can play both ways and Thompson Jr. is starting to fit that bill. He led the Beavers in steals and was disruptive as an on-ball defender late in the season. He’ll need to improve his 35 percent three-point shooting to be in contention for playing time at the next level, but I wouldn’t fault him for leaving as I believe he’s more NBA ready than Eubanks. Still, Thompson Jr. would be wise to come back to OSU for his senior season. Even though he has a lot of the tools that the NBA likes in today’s game, he won’t be drafted in this massively deep draft and that should be enough for him to come back. If he can bump his long-range shooting up to 40 plus percent while average four makes per game instead of two, he will get NBA Draft consideration. No. 3 Tres Tinkle 6’8 220 RS-JR F Tres Tinkle will return for his redshirt-junior campaign in 2018 after playing the entire 2017 season which was a big step in the right direction for a player who struggled with injuries during his first two seasons at OSU. Don’t get it twisted. Tres Tinkle is the best player on Wayne Tinkle’s roster as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the field, 33 percent from 3-point, and 84 percent from the line. Tinkle is the straw that stirs the Oregon State Beavers and their success will hinge on his play for as long as he’s in Corvallis. He’s continued to grow each and every season and while his numbers will most likely be similar next season, he needs to focus on being a vocal leader that commands respect in order for Wayne Tinkle’s team to get back to the Big Dance. Gary Payton II and Seth Berger were examples of great leadership during Tinkle’s tenure and that’s what the Beavers need out of Tinkle next season to take the next step. He’ll embrace the challenge and be on another level next season. No. 4 Alfred Hollins 6’6 195 SO F Alfred Hollins was the feel good story of the 2017-18 Beavers. After struggling to find a niché on this Beavers team for most of the non-conference slate, Hollins exploded once he was inserted into the starting lineup scoring in double figures in five of his nine starts while being a slasher type of player that the Beavers were lacking. Hollins showed NBA level athleticism and scoring ability at times as a freshman and that should excite the heck out of Beaver fans. His potential is the most untapped on the team and will be a major contributor for the Beavers next season.

Sophomore forward Alfred Hollins has all the potential to be a big-time player for OSU in 2018-19. AP