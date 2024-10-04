PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Colorado State vs Oregon State: Starters as Recruits & The Edge Report

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

How do Oregon State and Colorado State's starters match up as recruits? Which program has the edge at each position? BeaversEdge takes a look below.

QUARTERBACK
TEAM NAME STARS PFF GRADE

Oregon State

Gevani McCoy

78.9

Colorado State

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi

58.7

ADVANTAGE: Oregon State

Neither quarterback is going to light up the boxscore but Gevani McCoy is the safer, better quarterback in this matchup. Fowler-Nicolosi this season has completed 60.4% of his passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns but also thrown four interceptions along the way.

RUNNING BACK
TEAM NAME STARS PFF GRADE

Oregon State

Jamious Griffin

78.7

Colorado State

Justin Marshall

62.6

ADVANTAGE: Oregon State

Marshall is a quality running back averaging 4.3 yards per carry but Griffin has been even better this season with 6.2 yards per carry this season, totaling 413 yards and four touchdowns on 67 carries. Both team's backup running backs have also arguably outperformed their starters this season, look for both teams to look and try to run the ball heavily on Saturday.

WIDE RECEIVER
TEAM NAME STARS PFF GRADE

Oregon State

Trent Walker

67.25

Oregon State

Jeremiah Noga

54.0

Oregon State

Darrius Clemons

68.7

Colorado State

Armani Winfield

56.0

Colorado State

Jamari Person

55.7

Colorado State

Tory Horton

76.1

ADVANTAGE: TOSS-UP

The best single wide receiver in this game will be Tory Horton for Colorado State, he has 10 receptions for 120 yards in three games this season. He likely returns this week after missing some time with an injury. Trent Walker has been fantastic for the Beavers with 23 receptions for 229 yards in four games as well. The Beavers also have the advantage of adding a very talented receiver to the mix in four-star transfer Darrius Clemons. He's still getting into a rhythm, but he'll be a guy who gets better weekly. Neither group has lit up the stats this season, so we see this matchup as a toss-up.

TIGHT END
TEAM NAME STARS PFF GRADE

Oregon State

Jermaine Terry II

49.6

Colorado State

Vince Brown II

47.5

ADVANTAGE: TOSS UP


Both tight ends are mostly afterthoughts in terms of their offensive production and are mainly pass blockers in their usage.

OFFENSIVE LINE
TEAM NAME STARS PFF GRADES

Oregon State - LT

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

81.8

Oregon State - LG

Joshua Gray

75.1

Oregon State - C

Van Wells

60.9

Oregon State - RG

Flavio Gonzalez

67.8

Oregon State - RT

Grant Starck

69.8

Colorado State - LT

Saveyon Henderson

70.1

Colorado State - LG

Alex Foster

63.4

Colorado State - C

Jacob Gardner

79.4

Colorado State - RG

Drew Moss

79.3

Colorado State - RT

Aaron Karas

59.3

Want to see who won the EDGE report and who won the battles?

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

ADVANTAGE: TOSS UP


