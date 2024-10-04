QUARTERBACK TEAM NAME STARS PFF GRADE Oregon State Gevani McCoy 78.9 Colorado State Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi 58.7

ADVANTAGE: Oregon State Neither quarterback is going to light up the boxscore but Gevani McCoy is the safer, better quarterback in this matchup. Fowler-Nicolosi this season has completed 60.4% of his passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns but also thrown four interceptions along the way.

RUNNING BACK TEAM NAME STARS PFF GRADE Oregon State Jamious Griffin 78.7 Colorado State Justin Marshall 62.6

ADVANTAGE: Oregon State Marshall is a quality running back averaging 4.3 yards per carry but Griffin has been even better this season with 6.2 yards per carry this season, totaling 413 yards and four touchdowns on 67 carries. Both team's backup running backs have also arguably outperformed their starters this season, look for both teams to look and try to run the ball heavily on Saturday.

ADVANTAGE: TOSS-UP The best single wide receiver in this game will be Tory Horton for Colorado State, he has 10 receptions for 120 yards in three games this season. He likely returns this week after missing some time with an injury. Trent Walker has been fantastic for the Beavers with 23 receptions for 229 yards in four games as well. The Beavers also have the advantage of adding a very talented receiver to the mix in four-star transfer Darrius Clemons. He's still getting into a rhythm, but he'll be a guy who gets better weekly. Neither group has lit up the stats this season, so we see this matchup as a toss-up.

TIGHT END TEAM NAME STARS PFF GRADE Oregon State Jermaine Terry II 49.6 Colorado State Vince Brown II 47.5

ADVANTAGE: TOSS UP



Both tight ends are mostly afterthoughts in terms of their offensive production and are mainly pass blockers in their usage.