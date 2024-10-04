Colorado State vs Oregon State: Starters as Recruits & The Edge Report
How do Oregon State and Colorado State's starters match up as recruits? Which program has the edge at each position? BeaversEdge takes a look below.
|TEAM
|NAME
|STARS
|PFF GRADE
|
Oregon State
|
78.9
|
Colorado State
|
58.7
ADVANTAGE: Oregon State
Neither quarterback is going to light up the boxscore but Gevani McCoy is the safer, better quarterback in this matchup. Fowler-Nicolosi this season has completed 60.4% of his passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns but also thrown four interceptions along the way.
|TEAM
|NAME
|STARS
|PFF GRADE
|
Oregon State
|
78.7
|
Colorado State
|
62.6
ADVANTAGE: Oregon State
Marshall is a quality running back averaging 4.3 yards per carry but Griffin has been even better this season with 6.2 yards per carry this season, totaling 413 yards and four touchdowns on 67 carries. Both team's backup running backs have also arguably outperformed their starters this season, look for both teams to look and try to run the ball heavily on Saturday.
|TEAM
|NAME
|STARS
|PFF GRADE
|
Oregon State
|
67.25
|
Oregon State
|
54.0
|
Oregon State
|
68.7
|
Colorado State
|
56.0
|
Colorado State
|
55.7
|
Colorado State
|
76.1
ADVANTAGE: TOSS-UP
The best single wide receiver in this game will be Tory Horton for Colorado State, he has 10 receptions for 120 yards in three games this season. He likely returns this week after missing some time with an injury. Trent Walker has been fantastic for the Beavers with 23 receptions for 229 yards in four games as well. The Beavers also have the advantage of adding a very talented receiver to the mix in four-star transfer Darrius Clemons. He's still getting into a rhythm, but he'll be a guy who gets better weekly. Neither group has lit up the stats this season, so we see this matchup as a toss-up.
|TEAM
|NAME
|STARS
|PFF GRADE
|
Oregon State
|
49.6
|
Colorado State
|
47.5
ADVANTAGE: TOSS UP
Both tight ends are mostly afterthoughts in terms of their offensive production and are mainly pass blockers in their usage.
|TEAM
|NAME
|STARS
|PFF GRADES
|
Oregon State - LT
|
81.8
|
Oregon State - LG
|
75.1
|
Oregon State - C
|
60.9
|
Oregon State - RG
|
67.8
|
Oregon State - RT
|
69.8
|
Colorado State - LT
|
70.1
|
Colorado State - LG
|
63.4
|
Colorado State - C
|
79.4
|
Colorado State - RG
|
79.3
|
Colorado State - RT
|
59.3
ADVANTAGE: TOSS UP
