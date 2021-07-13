Bryant Salgado & Nathan Burns Selected In 2021 MLB Draft

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Bryant Salgado has been selected by the Houston Astros in the 14th round, 418th overall, in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.

The selection is the second of Salgado’s career, following a 34th round pick by San Diego in 2019.

Salgado pitched in 23 games out of the bullpen in 2021, recording a 3-0 record and 1.01 earned run average. He struck out 27 in 26 2/3 innings and limited opponents to a .182 batting average. He was named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection at the conclusion of the regular season.

He is the eighth Beaver selected by Houston all-time, and the first since Jake Rodriguez in 2013.

Right-handed pitcher Nathan Burns was also been selected, going to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the 19th round, 561st overall, in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday.

It is the first selection of Burns’ career.

The West Bend, Wis., native pitched in 43 games for the Beavers from 2018-21, making six starts. He is 4-2 with a 4.60 earned run average, striking out 92 in 78 1/3 innings. Opponents have batted just .229 against him.

He is the third Beaver selected by the Angels all-time, and the first since Josh Osich in 2010.

