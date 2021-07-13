Kevin Abel & Chase Watkins Selected In 2021 MLB Draft

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Kevin Abel has been selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh round, 210th overall, in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday.

The selection is the second of Abel’s career, following a 35th-round pick by his hometown San Diego Padres in 2017.

Abel is 13- 6 with a 3.31 earned run average in 42 games for the Beavers, which includes 26 starts. He has 242 strikeouts in 179 2/3 innings while limiting opponents to a .172 batting average.

Abel won eight games in his first season in Corvallis in 2018 and was named the National Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com and Baseball America. He won four of those eight games in Omaha, including a complete-game shutout over Arkansas to win the 2018 NCAA National Championship.

He is the fifth Beaver selected by Cincinnati all-time and the first since Matt Boyd in 2012.

Left-handed pitcher Chase Watkins was also selected, going to the Chicago Cubs in the ninth round, 274th overall, in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday.

The selection is the first of Watkins’ career.

Watkins, who hails from Watsonville, Calif., appeared in 25 games for the Beavers in 2021, all in relief. He finished the season with a 3-4 record and 4.88 earned run average, recording 38 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings.

Opponents batted just .198 against him. He was named to the Fort Worth Regional All-Tournament Team after striking out six in six innings in the postseason.

He is the fourth Beaver selected by the Cubs all-time and the first since Kevin Rhoderick in 2010.

