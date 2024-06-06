PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

DALLAS – Oregon State junior right-hander Bridger Holmes is one of 10 relievers who have been named as finalists for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), Stopper Of Year Award the organization announced Wednesday.

Holmes is the lone selection from the Pac-12 Conference, and one of just two pitchers whose teams have advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round of play.

The North Bend, Ore., native is among the nation’s leaders with a Pac-12 best 13 saves this season, doing so in 15 opportunities. He is 3-4 with a 1.97 earned run average in 32 innings over 25 starts.

Holmes, who is an All-Pac-12 First Team selection, has held opponents to 16 hits – a .148 batting average – an 15 walks with 46 strikeouts.

The winner of the honor will be announced June 14 in Omaha.

Holmes and the Beavers open the NCAA Lexington Super Regional Saturday at 3 p.m. PT. The game will air live on ESPNU.

