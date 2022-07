Portland Trail Blazers Set To Sign Gary Payton II

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Gary Payton II is headed back to the Pacific Northwest after a season with the Golden State Warriors that saw him establish himself in the NBA and win a title.

The Oregon State alum is set to join the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth up to 28 million per multiple sources. The deal will become official on July 6th...

While emerging as one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA, Payton II averaged career-highs across the board with the Warriors this season, averaging 7.1 points, 1.4 steals, & 3.5 rebounds while shooting 62% from the field, 36% from three, and 60% from the charity stripe.

In game five of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Payton II finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and three steals while playing crucial defense on Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, & Jalen Brown...