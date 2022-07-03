Portland Trail Blazers Set To Re-Sign Drew Eubanks

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Drew Eubanks is staying in the Pacific Northwest...

The Oregon State standout is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers on a one-year pact per multiple sources.

After being waived by the Toronto Raptors following a trade from San Antonio, Eubanks agreed to his first 10-day contract with Portland in late February. He then went on to sign three more 10-day contracts before ultimately being signed for the remainder of the season.

Eubanks played a sizable role for Portland down the stretch of the season as he filled in for the injured Jusuf Nurkic for the final 22 games.

During those 22 contests (all starts) Eubanks averaged career-highs across the board as he played 29.5 minutes per game and averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He shot 65% from the floor, 27% from beyond the arc, and 78% from the foul line.

Eubanks will be Nurkic's primary backup and likely the first big off the bench for the Blazers and head coach Chauncey Billups this season...

