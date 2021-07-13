BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 13 Brandon Kipper

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! In the months leading up to the start of fall camp, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the Top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2021 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. MORE: Beavers Land DE Takari Hickle | Kevin Abel & Chase Watkins Selected In MLB Draft

Brandon Kipper

No. 68 6-foot-6, 295-pounds Offensive Line Redshirt Junior Caldwell, Idaho Columbia HS 2020 STATS: N/A

2020 Recap

His second season as a full-time starter, the 2020 season saw Kipper once again start and play in every single contest at right tackle. After playing in all 12 games at RT in 2019, the 6-foot-6, 295-pounder started all seven of the Beavers' 2020 contests at RT and showcased solid growth and improvement over the course of the offseason. While struggling with some penalties and inconsistent play his first year starting, Kipper was playing and carrying himself like an established veteran this past season and that was a great development for the team. He teamed with Joshua Gray, Jake Levengood, Nathan Eldridge, & Nous Keobounnam to help lead Jermar Jefferson to nearly 900 rushing yards and five 100-yard efforts.

2021 Outlook

Heading into the 2021 season, all signs point toward Kipper securing the starting right tackle spot for the third straight season. While offensive line coach Jim Michalczik will keep the competition open to everyone right up until the last moment, I'd be very surprised if Kipper doesn't seize his starting gig. Kipper truly started to come into his own as the season progressed, really upping his leadership on and off the field, which was a terrific development for the team. His care factor of wanting to win is one of the highest on the squad, and you love the tenacity he plays the position with. Look for Kipper to land his starting spot at right tackle once again and help anchor the right side of the line...

Previously