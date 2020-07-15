BeaversEdge - Jermar Jefferson Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

RELATED: Hamilcar Rashed earns Preseason All-American Honors | BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2020: No. 18 Nahshon Wright

Oregon State junior running back Jermar Jefferson has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top running back.

It’s the second consecutive season the Harbor City, Calif., native has appeared on the preseason watch list. It’s also his third preseason honor entering 2020. He was chosen as an Athlon Sports preseason All-Pac-12 First Teamer; Phil Steele magazine has him on its second team.

Jefferson enters the 2020 season having played in 21 career games, making 15 starts. He ranks 12th in Oregon State history with 2,065 rushing yards. He’s seventh with 10 100-yard rushing efforts and tied for 10th with 20 touchdowns.

Jefferson opened his career with 1,380 rushing yards as a freshman in 2018, setting the Oregon State single-season record for a true freshman. His 254 yards that season against Arizona State stands as the second-best single-game mark in program history.

He was named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic, ESPN, USA Today, the FWAA, in addition to being named the Pac-12 Conference’s Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

He played in nine games, making six starts, in 2019. Jefferson ran for 685 yards and eight touchdowns while catching nine passes for 85 yards and two scores.

Ten semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award will be announced in November, with three finalists slated to be unveiled later in the month. The 2020 award winner is set to be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 10.

OSU Athletics