BeaversEdge - Hamilcar Rashed Jr. Earns Phil Steele Preseason All-America Honors

Oregon State redshirt senior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. earned another preseason honor on Tuesday afternoon, he was named an All-America First-Team selection by Phil Steele Magazine. This comes on the heels of Rashed being named a candidate for the Bednarik Award.

The preseason All-America honor is the third for Rashed Jr., who also selected the first team by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and The Sporting News. He’s also one of 42 candidates for the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list.

Steele's magazine honored several other Beavers in advance of the 2020 campaign as Jermar Jefferson earned second-team, offensive lineman Brandon Kipper and linebacker Avery Roberts to the third team and wide receiver Trevon Bradford, linebacker Omar Speights and kick returner Champ Flemings to its fourth team.

Rashed Jr. led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and placed tied for third with 14 sacks, just two and a half behind the nation's leader in Ohio State's Chase Young.

His sacks and TFL's set Oregon State single-season records as he posted at least one TFL in each of his first 10 games, only one of three players nationally to do so.

The Phoenix, Ariz. native has 121 tackles over three seasons for the Beavers, including 35 tackles and 16.5 sacks. He ranks sixth in the Oregon State career record books for both TFLs and sacks.