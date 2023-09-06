Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: 2023 Season Preview
With the 2023 NFL football season kicking off Thursday night, BeaversEdge takes a look at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> Hodgins began his career with the Buffalo Bills, but didn't get enough opportunities in the Bills' system with the receivers ahead of him. He was waived by the Bills in November 2022 and picked up by the Giants... Hodgins exploded for the G-Men, hauling in 33 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns, and really developed a solid chemistry with QB Daniel Jones... Hodgins signed a one-year deal to remain in The Big Apple this season...
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> After being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, Musgrave won the starting TE job and will be the TE1 for Jordan Love and the new-look Packer offense this fall.
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> Hekker is back for his second season with the Carolina Panthers after beginning his career with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams. He's currently in the middle of a three-year contract with the Panthers and is coming off a season where he averaged a career-best 48.5 yards per punt...
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans
-> Quitoriano is back with Houston for the 2023 campaign and currently finds himself as the backup tight end for the Texans behind newly-signed Dalton Schultz. Quitoriano tallied seven receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns last season...
CB Steven Nelson - Houston Texans
-> After signing with the Texans ahead of the 2022 season, Nelson is back in Houston for the 2023 campaign. He'll be starting at one of the cornerback spots and will be looking to build on last season where he played in 15 games, tallied 52 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception...
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> After spending the entirety of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Seumalo took his talents to Pittsburgh this offseason and will be starting for the Steelers at left guard. He signed a 3-year, 24-million dollar contract and also boasts a Super Bowl ring from his time in Philly...
S Jordan Poyer - Buffalo Bills
-> Poyer is back in Buffalo after signing a two-year contract extension with the Bills following the end of the 2022 campaign... There was a thought that Poyer would leave western New York, but ultimately stuck with the team that he's performed the best with. He's coming off a 2022 season where he was limited to just 12 games due to various ailments but still tallied 55 tackles and four interceptions...
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> Gearing up for his fourth season with Minnesota after being selected in the 6th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Brandel finds himself on the active roster and is currently the backup right guard on the Vkings' depth chart. He's played in 17 career games and has one start...
On Practice Squad
WR Tre'Shaun Harrison - Tennessee Titans
-> Undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Harrison signed with the Titans post-draft and was waived ahead of cut day... However, he was quickly signed to the Titans practice squad... Harrison had three receptions for 41 yards in the preseason...
OL Sean Harlow - Dallas Cowboys
-> One of Oregon State's veteran NFL offensive linemen, Harlow enters his seventh season in the NFL and is currently on the Cowboys' practice squad. During his stints with Atlanta and Arizona, Harlow was a reliable depth piece on the active roster, if Dallas has any O-line injuries Harlow could be called up...
DB Jaydon Grant - Las Vegas Raiders
-> Grant signed with the Raiders after going undrafted, but was waived from the 53-man roster ahead of cuts day. However, the Raiders quickly signed him to their practice squad...
DL Kyle Peko - Tennessee Titans
-> Peko is back with the Tennessee Titans organization for the second time in his career as he spent the 2021 campaign with them. During the 2022 season, Peko spent several weeks on the Raiders' active roster and tallied five tackles in eight games.
FB Jack Colletto - San Fransisco 49ers
-> After being waived by the 49ers ahead of cut day, Colletto was signed to the 49ers practice squad... Colletto is undoubtedly seen as a valuable piece to the 49ers, but the presence of FB Kyle Juszczyk in the backfield will limit his ability to rise up the depth chart this season, barring an injury. Colletto tallied a touchdown in the preseason, catching an 11-yard pass from Sam Darnold.
Waived, Injured
Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> Jefferson was waived by the Lions on cut day due to an injury, and it's expected that he'll miss a good portion of the upcoming campaign if not all of it... Jefferson could likely return to the Lions' IR, but isn't currently listed on any roster for Detroit...
