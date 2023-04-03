PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Hoops: Who Are The Beavers Targeting In The Portal? | Adley Rutschman Goes 5-For-5 In Debut | Target Profile: RB Devin Green | Beavers In The MLB | OSU Target Profile: RB Jason Brown | Updated Scholarship Chart

DENVER – The Oregon State gymnastics team saw their season come to a close in the 2023 NCAA Denver Regional Finals, finishing fourth in the session with a 197.650 for their third-highest score of the season and fifth-highest score in program history.

"There’s so much I could say about this team," head coach Tanya Chaplin said. "From watching records fall, to sending out a great group of seniors, I’m so proud of this team. We left it all out there and I’m so incredibly grateful to every person who has supported this program this season.”

Host Denver won the Regional with a 197.875, while LSU took the tiebreaker over Michigan with both schools scoring a 197.750, but LSU hitting on all 24 routines to advance.

The Beavs started on beam with a 49.400, led by sophomore Jade Carey’s session-best 9.975.

BEAM:

Peterson – 9.850

Domingo – 9.850

Letzsch – 9.875

Gonzales – 9.700

Dagen – 9.850

Carey – 9.975 – Session Co-Champion

Freshman Savannah Miller put up her sixth 9.900 of the season to tie Carey for the highest score of the rotation for OSU, en route to a 49.350 on floor.

FLOOR:

Miller – 9.900 – matched career high

Young – 9.850

Letzsch – 9.875

Gonzales – 9.800

Dagen – 9.825

Carey – 9.900

The Beavs continued to fight, posting their highest vault score of the season with a 49.400. Sophomore Natalie Briones had a beautiful Yurchenko full for a career-high 9.850 to help guide the Beavs to the fifth-highest score in school history on the apparatus.

VAULT:

Garcia – 9.850 – matched career high

Briones – 9.850 – career high

Letzsch – 9.825

Gonzales – 9.900

Dagen – 9.900

Carey – 9.900

The Beavs closed with their highest score of the day, as sophomore Carley Beeman matched her career high on her birthday with a 9.850 and Miller put up her second career-high matching score of the day. Three different Beavs scored a 9.900 or better to go 49.500, tying the fifth-highest bars total in OSU history.

BARS:

Beeman – 9.850 – matched career high

Miller – 9.850 – matched career high

Weaver – 9.900

Caso – 9.875

McMillan – 9.925

Carey – 9.975

UP NEXT

With Denver and LSU advancing as a team, Carey score of 9.950 during Friday’s semifinal advances her the NCAA Championship on the balance beam on Apr. 13 at Dickies Arena in Dallas, Texas.

OSU Athletics